Top 5 cars for GTA Online races

Races are incredibly popular in GTA Online as they allow players some respite from the unbridled chaos of the streets and make for a fun play-day with friends.

The virtual world features several mind-blowing vehicles that guarantee unbeatable performance on the fast lane. Still, the assortment, more often than not, makes it hard for players to decide what they need and should shell out the big bucks for.

This article talks about five vehicles that promise a sure success in GTA Online races, which as longtime players would know, have a knack for getting as crazy as possible.

Note: This article reflects the author's views, and is not in any particular order.

Five high-speed cars players can use for races in GTA Online

5) Ocelot Pariah

The Ocelot Pariah has been in the news before as one of the fastest vehicles featured in GTA Online. Recorded at a top speed of 136 mph (218.87 km/h), the Pariah is beyond impressive.

Sure, some vehicles in the game have been recorded at a whopping 150 mph, but most of them use the assistance of a rocket booster. The Pariah doesn't come equipped with any booster and still performs incredibly well on the fast lane.

Moreover, at $1,420,000, it's reasonably affordable and is unarguably one of the best value-for-money vehicles out there.

4) Grotti Itali GTO

Grotti cars always make a great case for themselves in GTA Online, but the Itali GTO is one heck of a lightning-fast beast if there ever was one. Sure it's no Itali RSX, but the price difference between the two makes Itali GTO a preferable alternative.

Recorded at a top speed of 127.75 mph (205.59 km/h), the Itali GTO is swift and leaves many vehicles of its class in the dust. Though nowhere near as butter-smooth as the Itali RSX, its handling is nimble enough to handle sharp corners and tacky turns with ease.

The Itali GTO costs $1,965,000, almost a million less than the Itali RSX. Given the stumbling difference, the former is unarguably a value-for-money vehicle, not to mention its high-end performance.

3) Benefactor Krieger

Inspired by the Mercedes-AMG One, the Benefactor Krieger is not only one of the fastest vehicles in GTA Online but also the most elegant in terms of looks. Owning this car in real life would sure pop a few eyes and burn some envious hearts.

Recorded at 127.25 mph (204.79 km/h), the Krieger's speed is beyond impressive. Its acceleration is also extremely high. In terms of handling, it probably doesn't have a lot of competitors in GTA Online.

This car can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for $2,875,000.

2) Benefactor BR8

Fans don't talk about the fastest vehicles in GTA Online without raving about the Benefactor BR8. Indeed, it's hard to imagine what GTA races would look like without the BR8 leaving others moping in doom and gloom.

In the looks department, the BR8 knows no modesty and stands no petty contenders in GTA Online, and takes pride in its celebrated glory. It boasts a top speed of 122.75 mph (197.55 km/h), which is nothing to sniff at.

When it comes to performance, the BR8 is nothing short of outstanding. Incredibly fast and unbelievably smooth, it promises unparalleled performance and unbeatable popularity.

If only players could sport this car in real life.

1) Grotti Itali RSX

And, of course, the king of all race cars in GTA Online, pride of the owner and the creator alike, the Itali RSX.

As mentioned above, the RSX beats the GTO in every possible domain, except for the price tag, but then a queen can't be blamed for wearing a crown.

Its top speed is recorded at 135.50 mph (217.74 km/h), which is more than fans could ask for. Not many vehicles would have a chance against this sheer force of power in a GTA Online race.