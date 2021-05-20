How to participate in a race in GTA Online

Over the years, GTA Online has racked up enough content to keep longtime fans in absolute awe and attract novice players from all over the world.

From deadly quests to crazy adventures to perilous missions, GTA Online features a diverse assortment of stimulating activities for players to get lost into. Missions, however, aren't the only thing the franchise is well known for.

Part of the reason why GTA Online is the most rated game in the world is that it does not cocoon players within a set number of mundane jobs. By allowing players to explore the virtual world and come up with their own ideas of fun, Rockstar encourages them to be proactive in their creative endeavors, which is perhaps why the game never gets boring.

A GTA race not only allows players to rack up a good deal of exclusive perks but also makes one heck of a play-day with friends and fellow fans.

This article explains how players can participate in a race in GTA Online.

Participating in a race in GTA Online

Players often miss out on GTA races because they don't keep an eye out for daily objectives when playing GTA Online. To keep tabs, simply keep a check on the Interface Menu, which is where GTA races appear.

To bring up the Interaction Menu on PS4, press the touchpad button and hold it for a few seconds. On PCs, the Interaction Menu can be brought up by pressing the default key "M."

To host a GTA race in GTA Online, here's what players need to do:

Go to the Pause Menu

Look for Online

Select Jobs

Select Play Jobs

Click on Rockstar created

Select "Races"

Pick one of the listed Races

To tweak the settings, select GTA

Invite players to the Race.

Hosting a race is a lot easier than participating in one. Moreover, inviting friends and people you actually know instead of random players in a session saves a lot of time.