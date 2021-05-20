5 things players would love to see in GTA Online summer update 2021

A new major title update is cause for great excitement in the GTA Online community, and the upcoming summer update is no different. Rockstar announced their plans for the summer with a surprise announcement and even detailed a couple of new things that GTA Online will receive over the summer.

While some new features have been revealed, Rockstar might have plenty more in their back pocket, which they might reveal in the weeks to come or with the update itself.

Last year's Los Santos Summer Special was a relatively quiet event for GTA Online fans, with Rockstar dropping only a few new vehicles as well as missions for the Galaxy Super Yacht.

If last year is any good indication of Rockstar's plan, the summer update is not likely to be as massive as updates at the end of the year like the Cayo Perico Heist.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

GTA Online fan wishlist for summer update 2021

1) More vehicle customization

The theme for 2021's summer update seems to focus on street racing and tuner culture, and fans are all for it. The GTA Online car community has been clamoring for more vehicle-centric updates that introduce new features in the game with regards to vehicles.

While there are already plenty of options when it comes to customization and vehicles, fans can always do with a bit more. More specifically, car customization could use some new features.

Being able to sculpt individual pieces of the car might be a great addition to let players have complete control over their car's look.

2) Solo missions

Rockstar has teased that the new "multi-part" robbery missions will be part of GTA Online's summer update. This is incredibly exciting news, as players have something a little less expansive than a heist to look forward to.

These missions could provide players with a new avenue to make money, but one that hopefully can be done solo. While GTA Online is an experience best enjoyed with other players, occasionally, grinding might be more efficient when done alone.

Solo missions are always appreciated in GTA Online, and fans can only hope for new missions in the game as such.

3) Highly interactive car meets

Players are extremely excited to see how Rockstar chooses to handle their version of car meets since the community has already been holding car meets for a while. All across GTA Online, players already have some semblance of an idea of what a car meet should be like, and Rockstar has some catching up to do.

Rather than simply a cosmetic feature that doesn't offer much, fans are expecting Rockstar's car meets to be a highly interactive and meaningful event in the game.

4) New vehicles

While not all title updates might focus on delivering new vehicles to the game, some major updates typically have a couple of new ones to offer. While Rockstar has already confirmed a new "getaway vehicle" with very precise modifications, fans are expecting way more than just one.

Last year's Los Santos Summer Special included around 15 new vehicles, some of which went on to become fan favorites, such as the Lampadati Tigon.

5) New building/Mile High Club

At this point, the Mile High Club is more of a meme than something Rockstar might finish one day in GTA Online. Perhaps the building could serve as a great location for the aforementioned car meets in the game, or at least its parking lot could.

While players appreciate the new social hubs such as the Music Locker, there needs to be more of that going around in GTA Online.