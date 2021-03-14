Ever since it first reared its head in GTA 5, the perennially under-construction building, Mile High Club, has been the subject of all sorts of fan theories and speculation.

Most speculation often points to the Mile High Club being an interactive social hub for players to get together on GTA Online, similar to the Diamond Casino in GTA Online.

The Mile High Club has been a running joke amongst the fanbase as something that will only be teased but never lead to anything substantial. Most players have given up all hope of the Club amounting to anything more than bait, but modders haven't given up just yet.

The building is part of a larger group of fan-made DLC called "Rags n Riches" and contains a bunch of story missions that players can take up. The modding community has taken it upon themselves to bring the single-player DLC expansion to the masses, unlike Rockstar.

GTA 5 mod lets players complete the under-construction Mile High Club

The ingenuity and ambition of the GTA modding community has shone through once again, with the new mod completing the construction of the Mile High Club. While no one knows exactly what Rockstar has in mind for the club, topping this mod is going to be an interesting challenge for Rockstar.

The mod is currently being worked on and is available through the creator's Patreon. The free version of the mod DLC will become available as soon as its development is complete.

While GTA Online has been flourishing with tons of fresh new content each year, the single-player is yet to receive the same love. The Mile High Club is definitely a wonderful addition to the Los Santos skyline. Fans will hope that Rockstar introduces such new elements in the remastered edition of Grand Theft Auto 5 for next-gen consoles.

GTA 5's "Expanded and Enhanced" Edition is slated for launch in the second half of 2021. Details of what players can expect from the new version of the game are still scant. More information should become available in the months leading up to summer.