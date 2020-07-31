GTA Online 2020 update: All the rumours so far

GTA Online has been one of the biggest successes for Rockstar Games, and while the game has been the subject of much criticism from fans, few can deny the game's quality.

GTA Online is one of the most astonishing online experiences and might initially even seem daunting due to the countless amount of activities available to the player. While the game has seen a steady audience since its launch, the player base always witnesses a spike during the release of a new content update.

The game's last significant content update came in the form of the Diamond Casino Heist in December 2019. With the news of GTA 5 and Online coming to the PS5, players had expected no more updates until the game comes out on next-gen consoles.

However, Rockstar Games surprised everyone with not one but two updates planned for the year. One smaller update has been planned for the summer while the other will arrive later during the year, possibly December.

Rumours surrounding GTA Online 2020 updates

1) Mile High Club Business

The Mile High Club appears both in GTA V and GTA Online as an under-construction building. It has been the subject of much speculation amongst the community as players often question when the actual structure will become usable.

Fans now speculate that the Mile High Club is likely to finish construction with the summer update and might even open up another business.

This authenticity of the rumour is yet to be confirmed but it has a lot of traction on forums and subreddits across the internet.

2) Remastered Liberty City and Heist

This is one of the most ambitious rumours doing the rounds and is the one with the least legs to stand on. Given that Rockstar Games have worded their announcement with "an entirely new location", it quickly rules out previous cities and locations.

Therefore, the new location is much more likely to be a smaller and more realistic location than an entirely new open world such as Liberty City.

The rumour suggests that a new heist with a massive $10 million will take place in the city's gold reserves. This is extreme over-reaching and is more of a shot in the dark than one actually supported by information and facts.

3) Niko Belic returns to GTA

Niko Belic, the protagonist of GTA IV, is a much-beloved figure of the GTA mythos. Therefore, fans would love to see him return to the GTA universe. However, it wouldn't make much sense thematically as Niko's story had ended quite definitively, and there is not much reason for him to go back to a world of crime.

While the game has brought back many characters from previous games such as Brucie and Tony Prince, the return of Niko does seems like a very far-fetched option.