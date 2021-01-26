Do players really need the Galaxy Super Yacht in GTA Online? A beginner's guide to game essentials

There is no denying the fact that the Galaxy Super Yacht in GTA Online is an incomparable symbol of wealth. But is it really worth the player's hard-earned money?

The virtual market in GTA Online features and tirelessly promotes a bunch of stuff that would tempt anybody with a fragile human heart. More often than not, every update brings something valuable to the game: perhaps a cool outfit that players would love to flaunt or a flying motorbike that would leave most airplanes in the dust.

There are, however, a lot of controversies involved when it comes to the Galaxy Super Yacht, which costs one hell of a fortune in GTA Online.

This article takes a look at what the infamous yacht has to offer and whether it's actually worth all the fuss.

Is the Galaxy Super Yacht in GTA Online worth the money?

The Galaxy Super Yacht comes with one or two helipads, a bridge and three individual decks. Medium and premium yachts also feature a jacuzzi and a helicopter.

The cheapest yacht costs $6,000,000 in GTA Online.

Advertisement

When the yacht is anchored to a location, the player can call the ship's captain using the in-game phone and make a few requests:

Ask the ship's captain to call for a helicopter and have it delivered near the anchor point. It costs $1000. Ask the captain to have a boat delivered near the anchor. It costs $750. Ask the captain to have a personal vehicle delivered to the shoreline. This doesn't cost anything.

The cheapest yacht costs $6,000,000 in GTA Online (Image via GTA Wiki)

For those who have been hoarding millions of dollars for a while, the yacht may feel like a fairly reasonable purchase. However, at the end of the day, that's what it really is in GTA Online. A purchase. Not an investment.

Although equipped with every luxury possible, the yacht doesn't really do anything useful. To get from one place to another, the player actually has to pay a hefty sum of $25000 to the captain of the ship.

Advertisement

The Los Santos Summer Special does allow players to enjoy a couple of yacht exclusive missions, but unfortunately, they won't even pay off 1/10 of the initial investment.

The Los Santos Summer Special allows players to enjoy a couple of yacht exclusive missions (Image via GTA Wiki)

Whether the yacht is actually worth millions of dollars in GTA Online is for players to decide. One thing, however, stands indisputable: making a big return on investment with the yacht is not really possible in the game.