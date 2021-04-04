5 most expensive super cars in GTA Online

GTA Online features a number of top-end vehicles, each more expensive than the other.

Much of the popularity of the game boils down to all the amazing vehicles Rockstar keeps adding to it. From flying bikes to weaponized trucks to futuristic cars, GTA Online hosts an assortment of awe-worthy vehicles that players just can't get enough of.

Super Cars, also known as exotic cars, are an important part of the virtual world. While sports cars and hypercars have their own place in GTA Online, Super Cars seem to have reserved a permanent spot in the limelight. They often come equipped with great handling and make for a thrilling ride.

This article talks about 5 of the most expensive Super Cars featured in GTA Online.

5 most pricey Super Cars in GTA Online

#5 Lampadati Tigon

Inspired by the popular De Tomaso P72, the Lampadati Tigon is one of the most pricey vehicles in GTA Online.

The Tigon is recorded at a top speed of 125.75 mph (202.37 km/h), leaving many of its contemporaries in the dust. It features butter-smooth handling, great traction and exceptionally high acceleration, making for one heck of a Super Car in GTA Online.

The Tigon costs $2,310,000 and can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport.

#4 Benefactor Krieger

Recorded at a top speed of 127.25 mph (204.79 km/h), the Benefactor Krieger is one of the fastest supercars in GTA Online. It handles like a personal robot that needs no input, no laborious training.

What's more, the Krieger is efficient enough to climb steep hills without losing traction, which gives it a solid edge over other vehicles of its class.

It also does not discriminate between on-road and off-road environments and performs equally well in both conditions.

The Benefactor Krieger can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport in GTA Online for $2,875,000.

#3 The Coil Rocket Voltic

The Coil Rocket Voltic takes inspiration from a number of popular vehicles. Its overall build and design seems to have been inspired by the 2008-2012 Tesla Roadster and Lotus Elise. Its general styling and headlights take inspiration from Hennessey Venom and the Rinspeed Squba.

The Coil Rocket Voltic is one of the most expensive vehicles in GTA Online, priced at a whooping $3,830,400. The car's unique design and great performance, however, completely justify the notoriously hefty price tag.

Recorded at a top speed of 124.50 mph (200.36 km/h), the Voltic is a great Super Car with nippy handling and quick acceleration. It can be purchased from Warstock Cache and Carry.

#2 Declasse Scramjet

The Scramjet's overall build and design seems to have drawn inspiration from the infamous Vigilante. While the Vigilante sports an intimidating exterior, the Scramjet strives to prioritize style over everything else.

The Scramjet is a futuristic flying car that comes equipped with two devastating machine guns and a lethal missile launcher. Nothing beats a day spent flirting with the clouds and freaking virtual pedestrians out. Definitely one of the best vehicles featured in GTA Online.

It can be purchased from Warstock Cache and Carry for a staggering $3,480,000.

#1 The Vigilante

Manufactured by Grotti, the Vigilante is a two-door custom car inspired by the popular Batmobile from the movies Batman and Batman Returns.

Recorded at a top speed of 150 mph/241.4 km/h, the Vigilante is one of the fastest Super Cars featured in GTA Online. Its nimble handling and supremely high acceleration always make a great case for themselves, and its intimidating build alone is enough to send the enemy running for the hills.

All in all, the Vigilante is a great vehicle. It costs a whooping $3,750,000 in GTA Online.