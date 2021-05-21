Top 5 quickest ways to make money in GTA Online 

One of the fascinating aspects of GTA Online is that there are no wrong choices that one can make in the game with regards to progression. The only difference one can make to their progression in the game is how quickly or slowly they make their way up the ladder.

GTA Online practically throws jobs and missions towards the player's path and encourages them to make money. However, to ensure that the player quickly makes their first million and gets a solid footing in the game, they will need to make sure that they are grinding in all the right areas.

Here we take a look at some of the fastest and easiest ways to make more money in GTA Online.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Fast and easy ways to make money in GTA Online

1) Double/Triple RP and Cash Activities

Every week in GTA Online, a couple of new activities are picked as bonus jobs during the week and pay out significantly more. They can be anything from Adversary Modes to races to businesses, and the player should take full advantage of them.

The weekly update goes live every Thursday and gives players plenty of cool opportunities to make money. If it's a business that's a bonus activity, the chances are that the property required for the business will be on discount that week in GTA Online.

2) Vehicle sourcing

One of the best ways to ensure that the player always has money on hand, even when playing solo, is through vehicle sourcing. For this, players will need to become a CEO in GTA Online as well as purchase a Warehouse that gives them access to the Import/Export business.

While it does require a considerable amount of investment, once players get this business going, they'll practically be swimming in pools of cash before long.

3) Gerald's Contact Missions

One set of missions that get unlocked fairly early on in the game are Gerald's Contact Missions, which are some of the easiest missions in GTA Online. As these missions incentivize speed over everything, the player's focus should always be to complete the objective as quickly as possible.

Wasting time killing everyone in sight will adversely affect the payout, so grabbing said objective and legging it out of there should always be the tactic players use.

4) Heists as leader

Any player's priority in GTA Online should always be to start major heists as a leader. Whether they want to start off small with the High-End Apartment or Facility or Arcade is entirely up to them.

However, it is suggested that players start at the very bottom to get a feel for how a typical heist plays out in GTA Online. Then they can replay each heist and grind enough money to be able to afford even more expensive properties.

5) VIP work

One of the many benefits of becoming a VIP/CEO in GTA Online is all the VIP work players get access to. Jobs such as Headhunter are a great way to make money while playing solo in the game.

While running a business in a public lobby is pretty rewarding but challenging, VIP work is the ideal solo activity in GTA Online. These missions aren't all that difficult, with them becoming increasingly easier with the use of a Buzzard or an Oppressor MKII.