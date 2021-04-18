One of the many ways by which GTA Online separates itself from the herd is by embracing the ridiculousness with tons of gameplay variety. Through its many modes, the game defies any known boundaries of genre and consistency. Instead, it gives gamers a thoroughly insane variety of match types.

Adversary Mode in GTA Online essentially means a PvP match type, often with crazy stipulations and conditions in place. The Sumo Adversary Mode is in popular demand this week, as the weekly update offers a generous Triple Bonus on Sumo Adversary Mode, or Sumo Adversary Mode (Remix).

This mode is essentially the purest form of vehicular warfare, and as the name suggests, it involves a lot of tussling and wrestling with opponents. Pure bute strength and careful placement of vehicles will go a long way in ensuring success in this particular game mode in GTA Online.

What is Sumo Adversary Mode in GTA Online, and how to play it?

The Rockstar Games newswire description of the mode read:

"Smash, bash, and dodge the competition in the new Sumo Adversary Mode that has you working (either alone or in teams) to force the opposition out of the designated arena. Whether it's size, speed, or control, choose a vehicle that suits your style, and be the last team remaining in the arena before the clock runs out to win."

As the name suggests, the Sumo Adversary Mode pits 2-8 players (divided into 2-4 teams) against each other in a battle to stay within the designated area. To win, the team must remain in the area for three minutes while trying relentlessly to shove the competition out of the same area.

Players aren't allowed to use handbrakes, which raises the challenge level by quite a lot. Each round ends when all players of the opposing team are knocked out.

To play Sumo Adversary Mode in GTA Online, follow these steps:

Go to the Pause Menu Select Online Select Play Jobs > Rockstar Created Select Adversary Mode Look for Sumo or Sumo (Remix)

Alternatively, players might also be prompted to jump right into Sumo from the loading screen of GTA Online. By pressing R1/RB, players can head straight into the game mode while GTA Online loads up.