GTA Online players looking to make the most of their time in the game know to always keep an eye out for weekly updates. Each Thursday, Rockstar Games introduces a minor weekly update that offers players tons of great discounts and bonuses, as well as a brand new Podium Vehicle.

Podium Vehicles are potentially free vehicles that GTA Online players can try and win by spinning a Lucky Wheel in the Diamond Casino in-game. This week's Podium Vehicle is the Albany V-STR, which is an excellent sedan that can be a decent addition to the player's garage.

Among the discounted vehicles are the Karin Kuruma (Armored), which is easily one of the best vehicles in GTA Online, and an absolute must-have for players of all levels.

GTA Online weekly update: V-STR Podium Vehicle, Stunt Races double RP, and more

Credits: u/BryonyBot, r/gtaonline

Podium Vehicle

Albany V-STR

Bonus GTA$ and RP activities

2x GTA$ and RP on Stunt Races - RC Bandito

3x GTA$ and RP on Adversary Mode - Sumo

3x GTA$ and RP on Adversary Mode - Sumo (Remix)

2x GTA$ and RP on Biker Sell Missions

2x GTA$ and RP on Time Trials

Discounted content

40% off Invade and Persuade RC Tank ($ 1,365,000)

40% off Progen PR4 ($ 2,109,000)

40% off Ocelot R88 ($ 1,869,000)

30% off Grotti Brioso 300 ($ 427,000 / 319,900)

40% off Southern San Andreas Super Autos Rc Bandito ($ 954,000)

50% off Karin Kuruma (Armored) ($ 349,125 / 262,500)

40% off All Arcades

Twitch Prime bonuses

80% off Pfister Comet Safari ($ 142,000)

80% off Grotti GT500 ($ 157,000)

70% off Pegassi Zorrusso ($ 577,500)

This week in GTA Online, players can enjoy a 40% discount on Arcades. Purchasing an Arcade will allow them to host the Diamond Casino Heist, which is one of the highest-paying jobs in the game, as a leader.

If players have wanted to try out this highly popular heist for a while, this might just be the time to do so.