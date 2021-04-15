GTA Online players looking to make the most of their time in the game know to always keep an eye out for weekly updates. Each Thursday, Rockstar Games introduces a minor weekly update that offers players tons of great discounts and bonuses, as well as a brand new Podium Vehicle.
Podium Vehicles are potentially free vehicles that GTA Online players can try and win by spinning a Lucky Wheel in the Diamond Casino in-game. This week's Podium Vehicle is the Albany V-STR, which is an excellent sedan that can be a decent addition to the player's garage.
Among the discounted vehicles are the Karin Kuruma (Armored), which is easily one of the best vehicles in GTA Online, and an absolute must-have for players of all levels.
GTA Online weekly update: V-STR Podium Vehicle, Stunt Races double RP, and more
Credits: u/BryonyBot, r/gtaonline
Podium Vehicle
- Albany V-STR
Bonus GTA$ and RP activities
- 2x GTA$ and RP on Stunt Races - RC Bandito
- 3x GTA$ and RP on Adversary Mode - Sumo
- 3x GTA$ and RP on Adversary Mode - Sumo (Remix)
- 2x GTA$ and RP on Biker Sell Missions
- 2x GTA$ and RP on Time Trials
Discounted content
- 40% off Invade and Persuade RC Tank ($ 1,365,000)
- 40% off Progen PR4 ($ 2,109,000)
- 40% off Ocelot R88 ($ 1,869,000)
- 30% off Grotti Brioso 300 ($ 427,000 / 319,900)
- 40% off Southern San Andreas Super Autos Rc Bandito ($ 954,000)
- 50% off Karin Kuruma (Armored) ($ 349,125 / 262,500)
- 40% off All Arcades
Twitch Prime bonuses
- 80% off Pfister Comet Safari ($ 142,000)
- 80% off Grotti GT500 ($ 157,000)
- 70% off Pegassi Zorrusso ($ 577,500)
This week in GTA Online, players can enjoy a 40% discount on Arcades. Purchasing an Arcade will allow them to host the Diamond Casino Heist, which is one of the highest-paying jobs in the game, as a leader.
If players have wanted to try out this highly popular heist for a while, this might just be the time to do so.