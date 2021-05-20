GTA Online Weekly Update 5/20/21: Canis Freecrawler, Nightclubs, and more

This week's update for GTA Online is now live and has a ton in store for players looking to get into the Nightclub business in the game. Nightclubs will be available at a 40% discount this week, as well as its renovations.

Purchasing a Nightclub will also allow players to buy a Terrorbyte, which is one of the best acquisitions one can make in GTA Online. The Terrorbyte gives players access to Client Jobs, which is an excellent avenue for making money in the game.

Along with that, the Canis Freecrawler will be available in the Diamond Casino as the Podium Vehicle in GTA Online this week. Other great discounts this week include the HVY Brickade, as well as one of the fastest cars in the game, the Ocelot Pariah, at a 40% discount.

Details about the GTA Online Weekly Update 5/20

Credits: u/BryonyBot, r/gtaonline

Podium Vehicle

Canis Freecrawler

Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities

3x GTA$ and RP on Adversary Mode - Motor Wars ↗

Discounted Content

40% off HVY Brickade ($ 666,000)

40% off Dinka Jester Classic ($ 474,000)

40% off Pfister Neon ($ 900,000)

40% off Ocelot Pariah ($ 852,000)

40% off Ocelot Lynx ($ 1,041,000)

40% off Överflöd Entity XF ($ 477,000)

40% off Vapid Festival Bus ($ 1,094,430 / 831,000)

40% off All Nightclubs

30% off All Nightclubs Renovations

Twitch Prime Bonuses

80% off Jugular (GTA$ 245,000 / 183,750)

80% off Enus Stafford (GTA$ 254,400)

35% off Dinka Veto Modern (GTA$ 646,750)

Time Trial

Del Perro Pier, Par Time 01:43.20

RC Bandito Time Trial

Power Station, Par Time 01:45.00

The Canis Freecralwer is a rather interesting-looking off-road SUV that players might enjoy. Its bulky frame is quite deceptive, as the car is surprisingly nimble for its size and can traverse through most rough surfaces. Also, the car is otherwise worth $597,000 from Legendary Motorsports in GTA Online.