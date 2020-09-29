GTA 5 Ocelot Pariah: All you need to know

One of the cars that always manages to make itself into the debate of which is the fastest car in GTA 5 as well as Online is the Ocelot Pariah. The debate of the fastest car in the game is seemingly endless, and each player tends to perform better with a certain vehicle.

However, in the Ocelot Pariah, the player probably has a better chance to go ridiculously fast than any other car in GTA Online. The Ocelot Pariah's closest competitor is the Principe Deveste Eight.

The Ocelot Pariah is simply one of the fastest cars in its class in GTA Online. It is also one of the fastest vehicles, if not counting Arena War custom builds and Special vehicles like the Vigilante.

Ocelot Pariah in GTA Online- All you need to know

"This is not an accessible sports car. It won't rub its avant-garde bodywork in your face and let you grope its dashboard on the first drive. It's dignified, sophisticated - even a little aloof. It will only reveal its charms for just the right handler. But one day, after years of practice, you'll become aware of the utter contempt in which you now hold the rest of the human race, and you'll know you can finally say "I drive a Pariah."

-Legendary Motorsport description

The Ocelot Pariah can be bought from the Legendary Motorsport website in the game and costs a hefty $1,420,000. Therefore, the car is a sound investment but one that will cost players quite a bit.

Advertisement

Performance

TOP SPEED (GAME FILES)

96.37 mph (155.10 km/h)

TOP SPEED - REAL (BROUGHY)

136.00 mph (218.87 km/h)

(source: gtabase)

The car is a high-speed vehicle and is surprisingly nimble around tight corners. Therefore, the next time you're in the market for a new car in GTA Online, consider the Ocelot Pariah your primary choice.

Trivia:

The Pariah emits a unique electrical beep when the engine is turned off.

The default radio station of the Pariah is WorldWide FM.

A pariah is an outcast, implying that the Pariah is in a league of its own when it comes to performance

(source GTA wiki)