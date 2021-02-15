Everything to know about the Vigilante in GTA Online 

There are a number of cars featured in GTA Online but none quite eclipse the popularity of the Vigilante, mostly known for sending substandard vehicles soaring through the air.

The virtual market keeps introducing new vehicles to the game, which is partly why the franchise is so popular. If players could only own one vehicle in GTA Online, it should without a shadow of a doubt be the unbeatable Vigilante.

This article highlights the most significant features of the Vigilante so players can decide for themselves whether it's really worth all the hype.

The Vigilante in GTA Online: All that players need to know

Manufactured by Grotti, the Vigilante is a two-door custom car based on the infamous Batmobile from the movies Batman and Batman Returns.

Advertisement

In the looks department, the Vigilante leaves every other GTA Online car behind. It sports an aerodynamic and unique bodywork, where the front end of the car is distinguished by its narrow profile and two iconic pronged fins.

When it comes to performance, the Vigilante is absolutely unparalleled. Recorded at a statistical top speed of 150 mph/241.4 km/h (with the boost applied), the Vigilante is perhaps the fastest land vehicle featured in GTA Online.

Furthermore, the car comes equipped with a powerful rocket boost which significantly improves the acceleration of the Vigilante and only takes 2.5 seconds to recharge.

Not only is the rocket boost super fun to mess around with, but it also allows the player to evade angry cops and indignant civilians with ease.

The Vigilante is sturdy enough to take its fair share of accidents with grace and features bullet-resistant windows. However, its armor provides little to no protection against explosives like homing missiles.

This powerful car hosts two decent machine guns and can be modified to carry homing missile launchers.

The Vigilante can be purchased from Warstock Cache & Carry for $3,750,000.