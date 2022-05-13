5 things that GTA Online could still improve upon

GTA Online is a game that's been around for nearly a decade, which inevitably means that there are pieces of content that need some kind of improvement. After all, powercreep is a genuine thing. However, not everything that should be improved upon is due to powercreep.

In some cases, the content was just poorly designed from the start. There is no shortage of criticism on this front, although it should be mentioned that these gripes come from a desire for the game to become better.

Five things GTA Online should prioritize improving

5) Car Interiors

There is a subsection of vehicle enthusiasts in GTA Online who love to explore every nook and cranny of their rides. One common complaint they tend to have is that the interiors are often cheap and recycled far too often between various vehicles.

It's not a big problem for a casual player, but it's a little thing that is especially notable for somebody who plays in 1st-Person POV. Not to mention, it's kind of embarrassing to have a car that costs millions of dollars have an otherwise unremarkable interior.

4) Movement options

GTA Online can feel slow to play sometimes (Image via Rockstar Games)

Moving around in GTA Online on foot is very clunky at times. Sprinting can be okay, but some other options (like rolling while aiming) feel sluggish. This slow gameplay can make tasks like parkour feel less exciting than they should be, which is a shame given that vehicles move pretty well for the most part.

Some movement options can also get annoying, like having to stop one's boat just to get out and avoid doing a dive. Funnily enough, the older GTA games did that better, as the player's boat would still be moving based on its momentum, but the player could move normally upon exiting it.

3) Anti-cheat (PC)

There are way too many modders in the PC version of GTA Online. It's an easy platform to cheat on, but several other AAA games have substantially better anti-cheat. Considering GTA Online is one of the most profitable games out there, there's not much of an excuse for its security being so laughably bad.

It's great that this game lacks crossplay because console players would hate to see far more modders than usual. Some PC players also resort to getting their own Mod Menus solely to protect themselves from other modders.

2) Less pointless driving in missions

The Festival Bus mission for Nightclubs is a good example of boring driving (Image via Rockstar Games)

Some missions can be done in Invite Only sessions, which is great. What's not so great is that they can still involve players driving from one area to another for several minutes in a specific vehicle that they don't own. This type of content isn't riveting to play through and is just an example of boring game design.

It's also a reason why a big in-game world isn't always better than a small one. Not every mission suffers from this problem, but the ones that do are a chore to do.

1) Balancing

Rockstar Games promised to balance the next-gen version of GTA Online, but there haven't been too many changes thus far. The few that did happen, such as Nightclubs and MC Businesses becoming more profitable, were fantastic. However, the game is still largely unbalanced across several different pieces of content.

Something like the Arena Workshop isn't valuable because it's simply not worth the time for most players. It would be far more worthwhile to get if something like that were buffed to be more profitable or offer better rewards. That's only one example of content that could be balanced, and there is no shortage of otherwise dead content.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul