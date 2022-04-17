What should GTA Online players know about mod menus?

Mod menus essentially allow GTA Online players to do whatever they want (at least, whatever is available in they are using). They're notoriously common on PC, especially since they're easy to use. However, there are several things to keep in mind:

Using them can get a player banned

There are various ones available online, although the paid ones are generally the safest

They work similarly to the mod menus that players can use in Grand Theft Auto V, except with content relevant to GTA Online

Some players enjoy mod menus to protect themselves from other modders

The popular ones change throughout the year, with some players needing to know that exit scams are common in this community.

What are mod menus in GTA Online?

2Take1 is one of the most popular options available (Image via Rockstar Games)

Before diving into some specific information about mod menus, it's worth looking at Rockstar's Suspension & Ban Policy:

"If you receive a temporary suspension... the next infraction will result in a permanent ban... Your suspension expiration date is shown on the splash screen after being returned to Story Mode following an attempt to play GTA Online."

The first suspension also results in a full wipe of the player's character:

"In addition, your GTA Online character(s) will be reset. All GTA Online progress, property and inventory will be reset. All GTA Online suspension and banning decisions are final and may not be appealed."

Paid mod menu

2Take1 is an expensive but highly effective option for those who plan to cheat. The above YouTube video does a good job demonstrating several of its features, which are far too much to list in a short article. Just as an example, here are a few helpful VIP options:

Crash Player

Rig Casino Lucky Wheel

Kill Passive Players

Glitch Player Vehicle

Similarly, here are a few useful standard options (which are automatically included in the VIP package):

Modder Detection

Protections

Fully Customizable Aimbot

One thing that players should consider when it comes to premium mod menus is that they're not free. Here are 2Take1's options:

40 Days: 12€ (Standard) or 18€ (VIP)

12€ (Standard) or 18€ (VIP) 90 Days: 24€ (Standard) or 36€ (VIP)

24€ (Standard) or 36€ (VIP) 180 Days: 42€ (Standard) or 65€ (VIP)

42€ (Standard) or 65€ (VIP) Lifetime: 76€ (Standard) or 120€ (VIP)

Another popular paid alternative is Stand, which the community considers to be up there with 2Take1 in terms of reliability.

Free mod menus

Generally speaking, free alternatives aren't as reliable as their paid counterparts. It's much easier for Rockstar Games to detect them, so players need to consider that they could get banned for using them.

That said, there are still several popular options for gamers to use that also work with Grand Theft Auto V. Popular ones include:

Kiddion

Eternity

Terror

Angels

They still have several valuable options that most players will enjoy.

How can non-cheaters deal with them?

There honestly ain't too many ways to counter a modder (Image via Rockstar Games)

Naturally, not everybody is going to want to cheat in GTA Online. However, they still need to prepare themselves in case they run into a modder. The best way to avoid modders is to play on any platform except PC, given that it is the easiest one to use mods on.

Alternatively, one can try to play on a solo public session and hope that modders don't brutely force their way into their sessions.

