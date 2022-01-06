5 best GTA 5 mod menus to download in January 2022

GTA 5 is still one of the best selling games of all time. Its fanbase all over the world knows the map, as well as their own hometowns. Many GTA 5 fans have also discovered the joy of mod menus and modding over the past eight years since the game's release.

This article will take a look at 5 of the best mod menus to download in January 2022.

GTA 5 modders off to a great start with mod menus in 2022

There was a time when many players thought mods could only be used on PC for GTA 5. The video above tries to explain to players how they can access mod menus on other consoles like the PS4 and Xbox 360.

So what are some of the best mod menus going into this new year?

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

1) Paragon

The Paragon Mod menu has been very useful to GTA 5 fans since its release. Paragon also has a Red Dead Redemption mod menu for any fans of this other Rockstar classic game.

This is one of the best mod menus for players to use in January 2022, providing extensive and detailed changes to the game using the included mods.

2) Kiddions

Kiddions was one of the most popular mod menus for GTA 5 in 2021. Developers have promised users that this mod menu is perfectly safe to use and still contains all of the fun mods and possibly some updated ones for January 2022.

Fans of the Kiddions mod menu would definitely still recommend it to anybody thinking of joining the other GTA 5 modders this year.

3) Angels

This free Angels mod menu is very popular in January 2022. The creators are the same as that of the Slay mod menu. The Angel menu is their newest version of the same menu and still lives up to its users expectations.

Previous users of the Slay mod menu are happy to use this great menu with its new name and face.

4) Phoenix

The Phoenix mod menu is still one of the most popular going into 2022. With updated content in the menu and ease of use and installation, players simply can't go wrong with this choice.

From changing the look of clothes, to completely changing the player's body, to "God Mode" and more, there is a wealth of fun mods to be had using this menu.

5) Naruto

Naruto is another of the most used mod menus from 2021. With new updates improving on its already great reputation, players are excited to try the latest version in January 2022.

There is lot of fun to be had with this easy-to-use mod menu and the creators of the Naruto mod are sure that fans will continue to enjoy their mod menus in the future.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider