5 best GTA 5 mod menus to use in August 2021 

GTA 5 has been Rockstar's reigning title for the last eight years. With the player base only increasing with time, GTA 5 is now more popular than ever. As Rockstar slowed down updates for the game, players from the community took matters in their own hands. The Modder community in GTA 5 started making mods for the game to add extra content and to help players enjoy the game while players are waiting for new content.

Here is a list of GTA 5 mod menus that players can download and use in GTA 5

Top 5 best mod menus to use in GTA 5

1) Kiddions

Kiddions is a mod menu that helps players do many things in the game such as helping players multiply RP, help with daily objectives bonus, extend bunker delivery timers, etc.

The menu can also be used to spawn vehicles online and teleport players around the map. Kiddions mod is one of the more difficult mods to track in the game, and the developers promise it's a safe mod to use.

2) QF Mod Menu

This mod intends to update GTA with new features based on all the crazy ideas that come to the developers head. The end goal is to have fun with a well developed, easy to use mod.

This mod adds many features such as a quick fingers gravity gun, a native trainer mode, slow motion and ragdoll mode along with many others. Players can get drunk with the press of a button and have modes like rioting pedestrians.

3) Kingpin Menu

This mod lets players change many things in the game such as the weather, modded vehicles and change the time. The mod lets players use the Gravity gun and teleports the player to any location on the map.

The Kingpin menu lets players modify their character by changing its gender and gives players custom clothing options. The mod also lets players upgrade their weapons with modifications like Red Laser, RPG Bullets, Explosive Bullets, Airstrike Bullets, Explosive Melee punches, and of course, Unlimited Orbital Cannon uses.

4) Simple Trainer for GTA V

The simple trainer for GTA 5 is one of the easier mods to use with many customizable options for players in the game. Once installed, players can modify the looks of their characters.

Players can customize the game HUD to add a speedometer to the game and select if they want to read it in kmph or mph. Players can trigger god mode and add money in the game along with many other customizations.

5) Menyoo

Menyoo is the most used GTA 5 mod and it can be used to change almost everything in the game. Players can even use this mod to change the textures in the game to make the game look realistic.

Players can control the weather and activate God mode in this menu so players have complete freedom to do whatever they want, within the game.

Edited by Gautham Balaji