5 best GTA 5 mod menus to use in December 2021

GTA 5 is one of the most moddable games in existence, and there have been all sorts of mods for it. Some improve the game, while others change the game completely. A mod menu (or trainer) is one of the most popular mods for the game.

These help players control almost every single aspect of the game. They can spawn NPCs, vehicles, props, and even entire buildings with trainers. As a result, it is much more convenient to use mods over cheats. Some streamers also rely on mod menus to create convincing stories.

This article explores some of the best mod menus for GTA 5 released to date.

Some of the best mod menus for GTA 5 ranked

5) Rampage Trainer

Choosing which mod menu to install is usually up to the players themselves. This is because most of the trainers are almost indistinguishable from each other. Rampage Trainer is one such mod menu with an interface similar to some of the other popular trainers like Menyoo PC.

As of writing this article, Rampage Trainer is the most up-to-date mod menu on this list, with the last file being uploaded just around 20 hours ago.

Download mod

4) PC Trainer V

PC Trainer V is quite a famous trainer, even though it was last updated five years ago. The interface is quite similar to the interaction menu from GTA Online and is easily customizable, just like most other trainers.

Since there is no guarantee if it will still work or not, players are recommended to keep a backup of their game files and save them before using it.

Download mod

3) Enhanced Native Trainer

When it comes to the top three, player preference is the essential thing that matters. Enhanced Native Trainer is a popular mod menu for GTA 5 and is quite feature-rich.

Players should check out the mod page before downloading it, as the author has listed all the known bugs in detail.

Download mod

2) Simple Trainer for GTA V

Simple Trainer is one of the most popular choices in the mod menu category, and it's easy to see why. As its name implies, it is pretty minimalistic and straightforward but contains many features. It is also updated frequently, with the latest update being made just 12 hours ago.

Download mod

1) Menyoo PC

Menyoo PC is simply the most popular mod menu for GTA 5, as it has the most features and is also updated frequently. This also means that there are plenty of fake links out there.

Menyoo PC is also the mod menu of choice for plenty of streamers. Players are recommended to download only from the given link below or the author's GitHub page.

Download mod

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

