5 best GTA 5 PC mods of 2021

GTA 5 has been one of the most popular games throughout the last decade, and many gamers are still playing it. As a result, it has one of the largest modding communities of any game and has countless mods. Here are some of the best GTA 5 PC mods in 2021.

GTA 5 mods: Rounding up the best mods of the year

5) Ultimate Superman script mod

There hasn't been a good Superman game yet that allows players to use all their power. This mod gives players a taste of the Man of Steel's true power, and it's one of the most feature-packed Superman mods for GTA 5.

The mod, however, is geared toward an evil Superman playthrough, with players being able to rip out hearts and decapitate their foes. Many people are unaware of Superman's solar recharge ability. This mod adds this ability as a vital feature, with a power gauge that needs refilling.

Download mod

4) Simple Zombies

This mod does exactly as its name implies. It adds zombies to GTA 5, but it also overhauls the game into a zombie simulator. Players get to use many features usually found in zombie survival games like the State of Decay series.

From managing the player character's basic needs to building camps, it creates a fresh experience for all GTA fans to try out.

Download mod

3) Euphoria Ragdoll Overhaul - E.R.O.

Most GTA fans are familiar with the Euphoria physics engine, which debuted in Grand Theft Auto 4. For unknown reasons, this feature was downgraded in its sequel GTA 5.

This mod allows players to reinstate the advanced physics system, making the game much more immersive and enjoyable.

Download mod

2) Better Chases+

This mod significantly improves the game's police AI, making it even better than GTA 4. It also incorporates some realistic features like an arrest warrant, something usually seen in the Mafia series.

Police will no longer open fire on minor infractions, instead relying heavily on tasers unless the player opens fire.

Download mod

1) VisualV

VisualV is the most popular GTA 5 graphics mod. It improves the game's graphical quality without dramatically changing it, preserving the game's original atmosphere. It is compatible with most gamers and is entirely free to use, unlike some other ENB mods.

Download mod

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha