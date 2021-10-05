5 best games like GTA 5 with added realism

GTA 5 has become a household name among open-world game fans thanks to its massive success. While it has some unique features, there are many excellent alternatives available.

These games all have gameplay similar to the core GTA formula, but they are all unique. Some are set in different timelines, while others take place in a modern but unusual setting not seen in the GTA series.

The added emphasis on realism is the common thread that runs through these titles.

Five GTA 5 alternatives with heavy emphasis on realism

1) Red Dead Redemption 2

Rockstar Games' very own Red Dead Redemption series has always been a decent alternative to its GTA franchise. Unfortunately, the first title in the series was not released on PCs, despite being a popular platform for this type of game.

Unlike GTA 5, the sole focus of RDR2 is realism and immersion. The world is something rarely seen in today's open-world games. Players will start feeling like they're a part of it and will be able to interact with it on a deeper level.

2) Mafia: Definitive Edition

When the first Mafia game was released in 2002, it was a game-changer. It was set in the 1930s Prohibition Era and followed the American mob of the time, making it a realistic and gritty experience.

The remastered edition came out in 2020 and was termed the "Definitive Edition". It provides a vastly improved AAA gaming experience while maintaining the original story.

3) Yakuza 0

Despite appearing to be similar to the GTA games, the Yakuza series is nothing like them. The gameplay is exceptionally unique, even though it includes realistic depictions of various Japanese cities and towns.

It's essentially an open-world beat them up game with fun activities like karaoke and dancing, all set against an insanely dramatic plot.

4) Mafia 2: Definitive Edition

The Mafia series is frequently mentioned as one of the best choices for realism in an open-world setting. As a result, this list would be incomplete without another game from the beloved franchise.

With a dark and realistic plot set against the vibrant 1950s, Mafia 2 provided a vastly improved experience over its predecessor. The Definitive Edition is not a complete remaster, rather a slightly improved variant more suitable for current-generation hardware.

5) Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition

It seems that the term 'Definitive Edition' is becoming a common phenomenon in video games. These games are so well-made that they deserve a polished re-release for newer hardware.

This stands true for Sleeping Dogs as well, which was one of the best open-world games of the last decade.

Set in the exotic locale of Hong Kong, it's a far cry from the True Crime series, which served as its spiritual forerunner. The core idea remains the same, with the player taking on the role of an undercover cop.

