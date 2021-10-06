5 GTA 5 mod menus that are worth downloading

Mod menus make a GTA 5 player's life convenient. Coupled with that, GTA 5 has arguably the richest modding scene in the entire series, so it's only inevitable that it will have several noteworthy mod menus.

It's worth noting that players must have ScriptHookV and ScriptHookVDotNet to make these mods work.

Ultimately, a mod menu is an easy to trigger menu that possesses a list of fun effects. One of the main reasons these are so popular is because they condense everything into an accessible area.

Five amazingly useful GTA 5 mod menus

5) ShadowMenu

ShadowMenu (Image via GTA5-mods.com)

ShadowMenu is a recent option released on 19 September 2021. It's a small mod menu that focuses on three main categories:

Player

Weapons

Vehicles

It's the newest one on this list, and fulfills its niche rather nicely. It doesn't reinvent the wheel, but it's a decent alternative to the usual familiar mod menus suggested in lists like this one.

GTA 5 players can check out this mod by clicking here.

4) Add-On Vehicle Spawner

An open-source mod menu is a rarity in the GTA 5 modding scene. Fortunately, this one is as legitimate as they come. If the player doubts it, they can check out its code on GitHub (and modify it accordingly).

The mod menu was updated earlier this year to include the Los Santos Tuners vehicles. The Add-On Vehicle Spawner is a convenient option for GTA 5 players whose main priority is finding a mod that summons vehicles for them.

Unsurprisingly, this mod menu has over 853K downloads and 2K likes, thus showing how worthwhile it is to install.

GTA 5 players can check out this mod by clicking here.

3) Simple Trainer for GTA V

As its name implies, the Simple Trainer for GTA V is easy to use. Despite its simplicity, it has everything a player needs. There's nothing fancy about the UI, but that's hardly a detriment to dissuade someone from downloading it.

On the plus side, one can navigate through it efficiently due to its simplicity. Since it's still regularly updated, GTA 5 players can still do semi-recent activities like going to Cayo Perico.

GTA 5 players can check out this mod by clicking here.

2) Enhanced Native Trainer

The Enhanced Native Trailer (Image via GTA5-mods.com)

Not only does this mod menu have one of the sleekest designs out there, but it has virtually everything a player could want. It's regularly updated to contain some unique features from GTA Online's updates, and it works magnificently with GTA 5.

The Enhanced Native Trainer mod menu is well documented, including any recent bug fixes. Unsurprisingly, it's one of the most popular trainers to use for GTA 5. Over 2.8 million players have downloaded this mod menu, and around 3.4K have liked it.

GTA 5 players can check out this mod by clicking here.

1) Menyoo PC [Single-Player Training]

Mod menus that have a little bit of everything are highly desirable. Menyoo PC [Single-Player Training] is highly versatile. Its features vary from familiar GTA 5 cheat codes to more general-purpose modding effects.

It includes teleports, spawning vehicles, a model changer, and several other convenient features. The mod menu is well-organized, and it's easy to tell what effects the player has enabled. It's existed since 2017, and is still one of the most popular options online.

Menyoo PC has over 8.6 million downloads and 8.9K likes, thus making it one of the most coveted mod menus in the GTA 5 modding scene.

GTA 5 players can check out this mod by clicking here.

Every single one of these GTA 5 mods blends creativity with efficiency. Players are more than equipped to pick and choose their favorites.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

