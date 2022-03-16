Rockstar hints at upcoming changes to GTA Online on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

Rockstar Games has published a Newswire article highlighting GTA 5's PS5 and Xbox Series X versions and hinting at future updates. This follows the global release of the game on these next-gen consoles on March 15, 2022. This article takes a look at some of the most vital points mentioned in the recent Newswire article.

GTA Online might be getting balancing fixes and more improvements

The biggest teaser that Rockstar has provided in their article is mentioned below:

"Going forward, we plan to continue making further adjustments across all versions of the game, in addition to rebalancing other areas — such as vehicles commonly used in PvP combat. Stay tuned for details."

The above statement indicates that Rockstar will be finally listening to their fanbase and rebalance the most unbalanced aspect of GTA Online. Rockstar might be hinting at weaponized vehicles that have always been considered overpowered, as these are frequently used in PvP battles.

Fans have often complained about futuristic vehicles like the Oppressor Mk II, which is infamous for its association with griefers. Hopefully, Rockstar might nerf this weaponized hoverbike, which could eventually stop griefing in the game. It is still uncertain if these upcoming changes are exclusive to the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions or not.

Rockstar Games has released a brief teaser trailer for the launch of GTA 5 and its online counterpart on the next-generation consoles, which can be seen above. They have also revamped the game's website with manuals for beginners, screenshots highlighting the updated visuals, and more. Players can visit this new webpage using this link.

Rockstar has also resolved the character transfer difficulties that some gamers were facing earlier. Players can now move their characters between PS4 and PS5 platforms, as well as Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S consoles without any difficulty. Meanwhile, Rockstar is still working on a fix for gamers who previously transferred to PC.

