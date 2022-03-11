How to unlock the trade price for the Scramjet in GTA Online

GTA Online players can unlock the trade price for the Scramjet if they complete a round from the Hunting Pack (Remix).

The Declasse Scramjet is a unique vehicle that can briefly float in the air. With enough practice, players can blast away targets in just a few seconds. It's a very fun vehicle to drive, but it's also very expensive.

The good news is that players can reduce the vehicle's original price tag. Right now, GTA Online is hyping up the Hunting Pack (Remix). This Adversary Mode is currently offering double rewards just by playing. However, players who win a single round will unlock the trade price for the Scramjet.

GTA Online players can get a good trade price for the Declasse Scramjet

The Scramjet is a very competitive vehicle that has a number of uses in GTA Online. Unfortunately, it also costs several million dollars.

This article will go over how to unlock the vehicle's specific trade price.

How to play Hunting Pack (Remix)

To get started, players can open the pause menu and select the "Online" tab. They can then look for "Jobs" selected by Rockstar Games themselves. The Hunting Pack (Remix) can be found under Adversary Modes. Make sure to pick the remixed version and not the original.

Players will be divided into Attackers and Defenders, along with a Runner. Their job is to make it across the map within a short time limit. Attackers have to prevent Runners from getting to their goal, while Defenders have to protect them.

As mentioned before, players simply need to win a single round of the Hunting Pack (Remix) to unlock the Scramjet's trade price.

GTA Online is also giving players a financial incentive to do so. From now until March 16th, players will receive double the cash and reputation.

Trade price versus regular price

Normally, the Scramjet costs $4,628,400, which makes it ridiculously expensive. However, players can bring that price down to $3,480,000. That is a price difference of $1,148,400, which is a lot of money. The vehicle is available on the Warstock Cache and Carry website.

How good is the Scramjet?

The Scramjet can use power hops and rocket boosts to avoid potential roadblocks. It's a very acrobatic vehicle that can stay airborne for very short bursts. GTA Online players can also perform several flips to maintain directional control.

While it does lack a defensive build, the Scramjet is very suitable for combat. It can use several homing missiles to attack enemies from afar. However, GTA Online players will need to practice staying in the sky before they can properly use this weapon. It does take some time to get used to.

According to car expert broughy1322, the Scramjet has a top speed of 137 miles per hour, which makes it exceedingly fast. It's the perfect vehicle for making a very quick getaway since it can bypass traffic and buildings altogether.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

