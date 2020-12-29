Top 5 fastest cars in GTA Online after the Cayo Perico Heist DLC

For many in GTA Online, speed has always been the sole deciding factor when making a purchase in the game.

When it comes to speed, the game has some truly magnificent pieces of digital automobile engineering that can tear through highways and obliterate much of everything on the street.

This article takes a look at the fastest cars through their Top Speed stats gathered by Broughy. Every car in GTA Online is taken into consideration, boost or without, to truly reflect the fastest cars in the game.

Most of the fastest cars in the game hit their Top Speed through the boost attached to the car.

5 most speedy cars in GTA Online after the Cayo Perico Heist DLC

#5 - Pegassi Toreador

Top Speed: 135.25 mph (217.66 km/h)

The Pegassi Toreador is one of the newer vehicles in GTA Online and has quickly become a favorite of players. The car is comparable to the Stromberg, which was previously the Submersible king in the game.

The car's speed is helped in heaps through its boost and its ability to be fast underwater, making it an extremely useful vehicle in GTA Online.

The Toreador can be outfitted with weaponry such as the Mounted Machine Guns and Missiles/Torpedoes.

#4 - Ocelot Pariah

Top Speed: 136.00 mph (218.87 km/h)

The Ocelot Pariah is the only vehicle on the list without a boost, making it the fastest car in the game without a boost. The Pariah has been a favorite of the community's for the longest time and deservedly so.

The car is extremely quick with relatively good handling and is quite fast around corners as well. On straights, the car is nigh untouchable in terms of speed and a no-brainer for fans of fast cars in the game.

#3 - Declasse Scramjet

Top Speed: 137.00 mph (220.48 km/h)

For players who grew up watching Speed Racer, the Scramjet is probably a no-brainer despite its $4M+ price tag. The car is sure to attract much attention. For three seconds, it will be visible before it disappears into a blur of speed or will crash violently into a wall.

The boost definitely helps the car's case for it being one of the fastest ones in the game. The Declasse Scramjet handles relatively well and is quite nimble given how fast this vehicle can go.

#2 - Annis ZR380 (Arena)

Top Speed: 140.50 mph (226.11 km/h)

The Annis ZR380 was already a formidable vehicle in GTA Online, but its Arena War edition definitely takes it a step further.

The car can be outfitted with a rocket boost as well as weapons outside of the Arena, making it an incredibly quick and dangerous vehicle to go up against.

The ZR380 handles quite well despite its incredible Top Speed, which is always a good thing to have in a car. This weaponized beast of a machine can obliterate anything in a race or a straight-up Deathmatch as well.

#1 - Grotti Vigilante

Top Speed: 147.00 mph (236.57 km/h)

The Grotti Vigilante makes no secret of where it draws its inspiration from, with it looking straight out of the Batman Animated Series. The car had a lot to live up to, given the inspiration behind the design, and it does with flying colors.

The car can not only tear through traffic but blast it to smithereens using the weapons it can be outfitted with. The boost was definitely always going to be a talking point as it propels the Vigilante forward and makes it the fastest on-ground vehicle in GTA Online.