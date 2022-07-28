List of all new unreleased GTA Online vehicle prices for cars to be introduced in the upcoming weeks

As is usual for new GTA Online updates, not every vehicle was released on patch day. There are several unreleased cars, all with their prices already leaked. This article will highlight all of these prices. Everything shown here is based on early leaks and is subject to change.

There are a dozen unreleased vehicles, and Broughy1322 even made a video focusing on all of them, including how much they would cost. This article will summarize everything for the reader's convenience below. The video will also be presented in the next section for those curious to check it out.

List of all new unreleased vehicle prices in GTA Online's The Criminal Enterprises, including Kanjo SJ

Here are the unreleased vehicle prices for GTA Online's The Criminal Enterprises, based on the order shown in the above video, along with their vehicle class:

SM722: $2,115,000 for a new Sports car

10F: $1,675,000 for a new Sports car

Draugur: $1,870,000 for a new Off-Road car

Ruiner ZZ-8: $1,320,000 for a new Muscle car

Vigero ZX: $1,947,000 for a new Muscle car

Kanjo SJ: $1,370,000 for a new Coupe

Postlude: $1,310,000 for a new Coupe

$1,310,000 for a new Coupe Rhinehart: $1,598,000 for a new Sedan

Some old vehicles are also getting custom variants from Benny's Original Motor Works. Here is the order in which they will be released, including only the cost for the conversion:

Brioso 300 Widebody: $585,000

Sentinel Classic Widebody: $700,000

Weevil Custom: $980,000

$980,000 10F Widebody: $575,000

Here is a list of leaked Trade Prices:

Draugur: $1,402,500

Kanjo SJ: $1,027,500

$1,027,500 Postlude: $982,500

The following sections will showcase the individual cars and their costs for those curious enough to see their models.

SM722

The SM722's model (Image via Rockstar Games)

The SM722 is a brand new sports car expected to be the first of this unreleased batch to be released for GTA Online players to enjoy. Its cost has been leaked to be $2,115,000.

The real-life Mercedes-Benz SLR Stirling Moss is the main inspiration for the SM722, which is something vehicle enthusiasts might enjoy.

10F

The 10F's model (Image via Rockstar Games)

The 10F is taken to be the second vehicle to be released from this current batch. It's also a Sports car whose price is $1,675,000. The 10F also has a Benny's variation, which will be covered further down below in its own section.

Draugur

The Draugur's model (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Draugur is the only Off-Road vehicle introduced in this patch. Its price is $1,870,000, with it also being one of the few new cars to come with a Trade Price. Its Trade Price has been leaked to be $1,402,500.

Ruiner ZZ-8

The Ruiner ZZ-8's model (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Ruiner ZZ-8 is a brand new muscle car that will cost GTA Online players $1,320,000. It is the first new muscle car slated to be released under the dripfeed format.

Vigero ZX

The Vigero ZX's model (Image via Rockstar Games)

Two different sources list different prices for the Vigero ZX. The datamined price is $1,947,000, but Broughy1322 lists it as $1,974,000. It's only a difference of $27,000, so it won't be the end of the world regardless of which one is wrong. The Vigero ZX is also a muscle car.

Kanjo SJ

The Kanjo SJ's model (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players can buy the Kanjo SJ for $1,370,000. It is also one of the few new vehicles to have a Trade Price, which has been leaked to be $1,027,500. The Kanjo SJ is a coupe. This car is appropriately based on the 5th Generation Honda Civic.

Postlude

The Postlude's model (Image via Rockstar Games)

The final vehicle with a Trade Price is the Postlude. It's a coupe that usually costs $1,310,000, with its discounted cost being $982,500. This cost makes it the third most expensive Coupe in the entire game.

Rhinehart

The Rhinehart's model (Image via Rockstar Games)

The final new, non-Benny-related vehicle is the Rhinehart. It's a sedan that costs $1,598,000.

Brioso 300 Widebody

The Brioso 300 Widebody's model (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players would need to buy the regular Brioso 300 for $610,000 (or $457,500 at its Trade Price) and then pay an additional $585,000 to convert it into the Brioso 300 Widebody.

Sentinel Classic Widebody

The Sentinel Classic Widebody's model (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Sentinel Classic costs either $650,000 or $487,500, depending on if the player has unlocked its discount or not. Converting it into the Sentinel Classic Widebody costs GTA Online players an additional $700,000.

Weevil Custom

The Weevil Custom's model (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Weevil is a Compact that costs $870,000 ($652,000 at a discount). Changing it into the Weevil Custom makes it a Muscle car, which costs an additional $980,000.

10F Widebody

The 10F Widebody's model (Image via Rockstar Games)

The final new vehicle from the update to discuss is the 10F Widebody. It includes the aforementioned 10F, which costs GTA Online players $1,675,000. Transforming it into the 10F Widebody will set them back an additional $575,000.

