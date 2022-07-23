5 things to look forward to in GTA Online’s The Criminal Enterprises update

The Criminal Enterprises will be GTA Online's latest update, and it has quite a lot going for it. Rockstar Games has revealed several new changes that players can expect, some of which they have wanted for years.

This article will specifically highlight some of the most notable additions that players can look forward to once The Criminal Enterprises update goes live.

Not everything in the new update will excite fans. For example, the upcoming Cayo Perico Heist nerf is something that some solo players won't be excited to see. Likewise, everybody will have varying degrees of hype for one particular change over another. The Criminal Enterprises update comes to GTA Online on July 26, 2022.

Five terrific changes that GTA Online players might love to see in The Criminal Enterprises update

5) GTA Online players can become IAA agents

An IAA agent (Image via Rockstar Games)

The full extent of what gamers can do as IAA agents isn't currently known. Still, many have wanted to be a cop for a long time, and this is as close as they'll get in GTA Online. Based on what has been revealed thus far for The Criminal Enterprises update, players will investigate the Duggan family at Agent ULP's request.

This whole IAA agent storyline is the main plot of The Criminal Enterprises update, so those who care about in-game lore will enjoy that aspect. The remaining entries in this listicle are all about various gameplay changes affecting more GTA Online players.

4) Various quality of life changes

Snacks and armor can be accessed from the weapon wheel via a single button command (Image via Rockstar Games)

Not everything is significant on its own, so it's worth mentioning some of the minor changes that will be very convenient for most GTA Online players:

Ability to access snacks and armor through the weapon wheel

PC players can disable the chat box

Gamers can spend more time scoping Cayo Perico

Players don't have to listen to the entire phone call on various Contacts when it comes to missions

Jogging is allowed in The Diamond Casino, Music Locker, and Nightclub

One can buy max ammo for every weapon quickly in the Interaction Menu

Snacks are restocked if a player fails a mission and tries to Quick Restart it

All of these little changes will make GTA Online much more convenient to play.

3) Increased payouts across the board

Everything in GTA Online these days seems so expensive. Thankfully, Rockstar Games is buffing up several payouts from various game modes. The following are content that will pay more once The Criminal Enterprises update goes live:

Adversary Modes

Bodyguards and Associates get better salaries

Heists (excluding Cayo Perico)

Races

Various limited-time Payout Boosts

There is no downside to these game modes paying more, so it's something that will be universally useful for most players.

2) New vehicles

Although Rockstar Games hasn't specified any new vehicles by name, there is still a great deal of hype behind them. For example, there is a new car that looks like the R8 Audi, as well as one that looks like the Camaro.

Some GTA Online players are huge car enthusiasts in real life, so seeing new vehicles is often one of the more exciting parts of any new update.

The Criminal Enterprises will release two new vehicles with Imani Tech modifications. Thus, one can get more options for having an RC vehicle or to prevent themselves from being targeted by another player's homing missiles. There will also be new Tuners for gamers to enjoy and the implication that there will be a new HSW vehicle.

1) A few anti-griefing changes

The change many players have been asking for (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are three major changes that Rockstar Games has revealed for The Criminal Enterprises update that should help reduce griefing in general:

The ability to do Sell Missions in Invite Only Sessions. Nerf to the Oppressor Mk II's homing missiles and countermeasures. K/D stats are no longer updated in Freemode.

All three of these changes should appease those who are sick of being griefed. There were ways to get around it (like creating a solo Public Session), but this update makes it far more convenient for the average player. Thus, GTA Online players don't have to worry about wasting their time doing a Sell Mission, only to be blown up sometime into it.

Rockstar Games hasn't specified how much the Oppressor Mk II will get nerfed. Hence, it's hard to tell if it will be a minor nerf or something significant that makes it borderline useless.

As for K/D stats, players must get kills in competitive gameplay to change them when The Criminal Enterprises goes live. Due to that change, there is less of a reason to kill random opponents in Freemode once The Criminal Enterprises update goes live.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

