When is the next GTA Online update? The Criminal Enterprises release date officially revealed

The next GTA Online update will officially be released next week. This news comes from Rockstar Games and aligns with what insiders like Tez2 speculated. A great deal of new information about the upcoming update has also been revealed. First and foremost, the update's official name is The Criminal Enterprises.

The gist of the new storyline is that GTA Online players will help the IAA fight against the Duggan family. Rockstar Games didn't reveal too many specific details on the story, but they did disclose a wide assortment of other changes that players can expect to happen.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Introducing GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises, coming July 26: The Southern San Andreas economy is in crisis. Gas prices have spiked to their highest levels in decades, supply chains are in turmoil, and a ferocious heatwave is gripping the state.Introducing GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises, coming July 26: rsg.ms/6f5fe6e The Southern San Andreas economy is in crisis. Gas prices have spiked to their highest levels in decades, supply chains are in turmoil, and a ferocious heatwave is gripping the state.Introducing GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises, coming July 26: rsg.ms/6f5fe6e https://t.co/bYxw7x1YsH

There will be plenty of changes to old content, ranging from businesses to various vehicles. Here is a concise summary of the business changes that were listed in Rockstar's official Newswire post:

Executives (Office): A new NPC will help gather Special Cargo. There will also be two new Sources for it.

A new NPC will help gather Special Cargo. There will also be two new Sources for it. Bikers (Clubhouse): Players can modify clients' bikes for cash and RP. There are also two new Clubhouse Contacts and a Bar Resupply mission.

Players can modify clients' bikes for cash and RP. There are also two new Clubhouse Contacts and a Bar Resupply mission. Gunrunners (Bunker): There will be two new Resupply Missions. Players can also deliver guns to Ammu-Nation for cash and call Agent 14 for their Research.

There will be two new Resupply Missions. Players can also deliver guns to Ammu-Nation for cash and call Agent 14 for their Research. Nightclub Owners: Players can contact Yohan for Nightclub Warehouse missions. They can also call Tony for Club Management.

There will be plenty of new vehicles in The Criminal Enterprises, although they haven't been officially revealed yet. Still, players know that several old vehicles will get "deeper customization options." All of these changes are expected to arrive on July 26, 2022.

GTA Online's next major update, The Criminal Enterprises, comes out on July 26, 2022

Ben @videotech_ Lots of QoL changes!



- Improved payouts for races and adversary modes

- Easier access to snacks and armor

- MKII Oppressor's homing missiles ability will be nerfed to some degree

- Better payouts for the original heist update

- All sell missions can be completed privately Lots of QoL changes!- Improved payouts for races and adversary modes- Easier access to snacks and armor- MKII Oppressor's homing missiles ability will be nerfed to some degree- Better payouts for the original heist update - All sell missions can be completed privately https://t.co/xLIPSm8RYM

New players might be wondering what this week's weekly update is. Thursday is when Rockstar usually announces details on new bonuses and discounts. However, the previous weekly update was extended to last another week. That's why there are no new details for players to look at on that front.

However, there is still plenty of new content to discuss pertaining to GTA Online's The Criminal Enterprises. The above tweet from Ben covers the most noteworthy quality-of-life changes that the community is talking about right now. A few other changes of note come from the previous Newswire post, which stated:

"Bodyguards, Associates, and MC Members will see payouts increased to encourage and reward cooperative play..."

GTA Online players who subscribe to GTA Plus are also expected to find out what the next month's benefits are soon since its current benefits end the day before The Criminal Enterprises launches.

