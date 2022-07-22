Changes coming to GTA Online businesses in The Criminal Enterprises DLC

GTA Online users cannot wait for Tuesday (July 26) to get here fast enough. The Criminal Enterprises DLC drops that day and promises substantial changes and new content.

Speaking of changes, businesses in GTA Online have been the same since launch, apart from minor payout buffs and nerfs. This new content expansion promises quite a few long-requested changes.

Not only will gamers be able to sell their stocks in private lobbies, but Associates, MC members, and Bodyguards will also draw higher salaries. There are business-specific changes as well, as mentioned below.

GTA Online's Criminal Enterprises DLC promises to change business meta

1) Executive (CEO Office)

CEO crates and vehicle warehouses in GTA Online have long been considered the best businesses for solo gamers. However, executives found it pretty rough with all the cargo griefers meandering around all the time. That aside, this new DLC brings a whole host of changes to the CEO business.

"Those who own an Executive Office will notice new staff manager Lupe, ready and able to help source additional Special Cargo for your empty shelves."

— Rockstar Games

To begin with, the crates business may be going passive (like the nightclub warehouse). However, this is only speculation at this point.

Lupe, the new staff manager, will be available and ready to help with sourcing crates for the warehouse.

Players will also receive a special shipment once daily outside their warehouse. This will need to be delivered to the docks for some extra income.

Two new crate sourcing missions have also been added to the list to increase the variety and make things more entertaining for grinders.

2) Gunrunners (Bunker)

Gunrunning, aka the Bunker, is one of the most popular businesses in GTA Online. The illegal weapons trade will also get a shiny new coat of paint, thanks to the Criminal Enterprises DLC.

Like the daily special crate CEOs will get outside their warehouses, Gunrunners will have to deliver a shipment of weapons to a specific Ammu-Nation daily to earn extra money.

Two new resupply missions will be added to the list to increase variety. However, most users prefer buying supplies instead of stealing them.

Additionally, they will now be encouraged to pursue research via the Bunker. By calling Agent 14, gamers will be able to gather intel from a source that will accelerate the research progress speed, which is on the slower side as of now.

3) NIghtclub Owners

GTA Online's ultimate passive business, the Nightclub, will see a whole host of changes. One of the most exciting and unique ones is the ability to escort/throw out troublemakers from the business.

On the business front, players can call Yohan to source crates for the warehouse and Tony to launch a Nightclub promotion activity. Two new missions have been added to the latter to spice things up.

4) Bikers

GTA Online Bikers rarely visit their MC Clubhouses apart from when they need to buy a new business. With the Criminal Enterprises DLC, they will be going there quite often.

Users who own a custom bike shop within the clubhouse will get a free upgrade. This will allow them to customize and sell bikes to clients for extra income.

They will also need to keep an eye on the drinks menu and ensure it is stocked up for patrons visiting the bar. Bar Resupply missions can be carried out to do so.

The meeting room wall will also feature two new Clubhouse Contracts for MC Presidents to launch. This will help gamers gain more street cred and, of course, money.

GTA Online's Criminal Enterprises DLC promises to not only revamp businesses but also increase payouts for the five original and Doomsday Heists.

This DLC should make earning money a lot easier and will surely be appreciated by the fans.

