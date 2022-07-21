GTA Online The Criminal Enterprises update introduces several quality-of-life upgrades

Rockstar Games released the trailer for GTA Online The Criminal Enterprises DLC on July 21. The update is set to be rolled out on July 26. Rockstar Games also released a newswire article accompanying the trailer, and this post discussed what players are going to get with the DLC.

Several quality of life improvements that many players have been looking forward to for a long time are coming to the game. For some, these enhancements are the most important part of this entire DLC.

Here are the improvements coming to GTA Online with the DLC

Mk II Oppressor nerf

- Improved payouts for races and adversary modes

- Easier access to snacks and armor

- MKII Oppressor's homing missiles ability will be nerfed to some degree

- Better payouts for the original heist update

The first thing to note that's mentioned in Rockstar's newswire article is that the Oppressor Mk II is going to get nerfed. This is great news for the community as players have been asking for this for a long time.

The article mentions a "reduction in the effectiveness of the Oppressor Mk II’s homing missiles and countermeasures," clearly indicating that a nerf is on its way. This will surely curb the griefer population in GTA Online lobbies.

Snacks and armor

The article then talks about snacks and armor. "An easier way to replenish Health during firefights with more convenient access to snacks and armor, and much more," writes Rockstar about another interesting change.

This change might seem minuscule, but in reality, it is going to affect how players approach combat in the game, as easier access to snacks and armor can literally determine the outcome of any battle. This is another alteration that players have been requesting for a while.

Permanent boosts to Race and Adversary mode rewards

Speaking about some more enhancements, Rockstar said:

"The Criminal Enterprises will also introduce several changes to the economy, including permanent boosts to Race and Adversary Mode payouts..."

This is great news for GTA Online racers. After the release of this DLC, they can spend more time grinding races and adversary mode missions.

Moreover, both the Race and Adversary mode missions are pretty popular in the community because of how entertaining they are to play, so it is great to see that their rewards have been increased permanently.

Boost in payouts for the original Heists and more

Addressing the original heists, The Doomsday Heist, and more, Rockstar informed its fans about an increase in "payouts for original Heists and The Doomsday Heist, bigger paydays for Bodyguards, Associates, and MC Members, and more," much to their delight.

This is an enthralling addition to this DLC as players are virtually getting increased payouts on almost all of the most important missions and activities GTA Online players generally participate in.

All the original heists getting improved payouts would encourage more players to revisit them. Moreover, The Doomsday Heist is also getting a boost, which is amazing as many players consider Doomsday to be the best heist in the game.

MC members, Bodyguards, and Associates are also going to see better payouts, which is great, as this will provide GTA Online players with more incentive to join clubs and organizations.

