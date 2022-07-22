GTA Online players can finally be IAA agents in latest update

The time has finally come for GTA Online players to finally work for the government in Operation Paper Trail. The International Affairs Agency, also known as the IAA, has played a very prominent role in the HD Universe. For the most part, these corrupt agents will achieve their goals by any means necessary.

GTA Online players have previously worked alongside the IAA, but never as official agents. The upcoming Criminal Enterprises update will have them perform a criminal investigation on a notorious criminal family. Very little is currently known about these missions beyond very brief descriptions.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Criminal Enterprises will finally have GTA Online players enroll in the IAA

Operation Paper Trail will be the big story mission in this update

GTA Series Videos @GTASeries The IAA smells a criminal conspiracy. Agent ULP will be in touch with the new Operation Paper Trail, commissioning 1-4 players as sworn-in agents to investigate the local petrochemical magnates, the Duggans, to see if they’re the invisible hand behind spiraling oil prices. The IAA smells a criminal conspiracy. Agent ULP will be in touch with the new Operation Paper Trail, commissioning 1-4 players as sworn-in agents to investigate the local petrochemical magnates, the Duggans, to see if they’re the invisible hand behind spiraling oil prices. https://t.co/7akCfgLN6e

According to Rockstar, the IAA is recruiting new field agents for an upcoming mission: Operation Paper Trail. One to four players can take part in this investigation. They will be tasked with looking into the Duggan crime family, which runs petrochemical companies.

GTA Online players might remember the Duggan family. They were the main antagonists of the Diamond Casino Heist. IAA agents believe they are responsible for the rising gas prices in San Andreas; Rockstar is using real-life events to drive their summer update.

As of July 21, Rockstar hasn't provided much information with regard to Operation Paper Trail. Players can only assume that it will play out similarly to other GTA Online heists. Also, the developers have said that gamers will need to "go undercover," which implies a stealth mission at some point.

Players can now officially become field agents

GTA Online players have previously worked alongside Agent 14 in a series of missions. With that said, his affiliation with the IAA wasn't confirmed until the Doomsday Heist update. Players merely became mercenaries for the organization, but they weren't official members.

Starting with the upcoming DLC, players can finally be sworn in as IAA field agents. This is truly a first in the series. Even back in GTA 4, Niko Bellic and Little Jacob were hired assassins, and yet they weren't considered full-time employees.

On a related note, Agent ULP will contact the players for Operation Paper Trail, presumably the same way he did Niko Bellic in GTA 4. It's unknown if Agent 14 will also play a role in this DLC update.

Players should keep themselves updated on the latest news

GTA Series Videos @GTASeries The Criminal Enterprises launches on July 26 across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S & One and PC offering an assortment of exciting new updates for intrepid entrepreneurs of all kinds. All Business activities, including Sell Missions will now be available to play in private sessions. The Criminal Enterprises launches on July 26 across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S & One and PC offering an assortment of exciting new updates for intrepid entrepreneurs of all kinds. All Business activities, including Sell Missions will now be available to play in private sessions. https://t.co/rTWGi05oXi

The Criminal Enterprises won't be out until July 26, which is less than a week from today. In the meantime, players should check Rockstar's official Twitter page for more details.

There is also the possibility that dataminers and insiders will leak update-related content over the next few days. Twitter users like @TezFunz2 will likely offer more details, relaying information from GTA Forums, which is where the trusted leaker @alloc8or resides.

GTA Online players don't have to wait very long for Operation Paper Trail. Unlike most updates, Criminal Enterprises will be released on a Tuesday instead of a Thursday. The game also has a high chance of resetting on this particular day.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far