GTA Online summer update trailer and release date revealed, new DLC is titled The Criminal Enterprises

Rockstar Games has finally revealed the upcoming GTA Online summer update, titled The Criminal Enterprises, and it's set to be released on July 26, 2022. The trailer gives a glimpse of what's to come, although there's a lot that is yet to be explained.

This article provides a first-hand report of the official reveal, as well as a brief on the official information that comes along with it.

GTA Online's new update is called Criminal Enterprises, set to release on July 26

Introducing GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises, coming July 26: The Southern San Andreas economy is in crisis. Gas prices have spiked to their highest levels in decades, supply chains are in turmoil, and a ferocious heatwave is gripping the state.

The summer update for 2022 in GTA Online has been revealed through a short teaser trailer, and naturally, it comes along with an official Newswire report. For starters, it'll be released on July 26, which proves that insiders like Tez2 and others had correctly assumed the date.

The Criminal Enterprises update for GTA Online is a significant one that will add new activities and improvements to the game. It will incorporate substantial improvements to the economic opportunities for Criminal Careers as well as extensive Contact Missions where players take on the role of IAA operatives.

This DLC implements some much-needed enhancements and offers players more options for how to advance in their criminal careers. Players will benefit from quality-of-life improvements, greater rewards across a variety of activities, and more.

This summer will also see the release of additional modes, vehicles, collectibles, and special events.

All new features and content to arrive with this update

- Improved payouts for races and adversary modes

- Easier access to snacks and armor

- MKII Oppressor's homing missiles ability will be nerfed to some degree

- Better payouts for the original heist update

- All sell missions can be completed privately

Here's everything that Rockstar has revealed about GTA Online's The Criminal Enterprises update through their newswire article:

Criminal Career update - All available Criminal Careers in the game, i.e., Executives, Bikers, Gunrunners, and Nightclub owners, will get new features to aid in their progress. There will be new sources of income for each career that will be done through some interesting and immersive missions.

All available Criminal Careers in the game, i.e., Executives, Bikers, Gunrunners, and Nightclub owners, will get new features to aid in their progress. There will be new sources of income for each career that will be done through some interesting and immersive missions. IAA Contact Missions - Agent ULP will be introduced in Operation Paper Trail and he will appoint 1-4 players as sworn-in IAA agents to investigate the Duggans, the local petrochemical magnates.

Agent ULP will be introduced in Operation Paper Trail and he will appoint 1-4 players as sworn-in IAA agents to investigate the Duggans, the local petrochemical magnates. New vehicles and upgrades - There will be plenty of new vehicles with the upcoming update, two of which will be upgradable with Imani Tech upgrades. There will also be new Tuners vehicles, new upgrades for existing vehicles, an exclusive car for next-gen players, car shop upgrades, and more.

There will be plenty of new vehicles with the upcoming update, two of which will be upgradable with Imani Tech upgrades. There will also be new Tuners vehicles, new upgrades for existing vehicles, an exclusive car for next-gen players, car shop upgrades, and more. Increased payouts and technical improvements - All the aforementioned updates will arrive alongside increased payouts and several ease-of-access upgrades. The Oppressor Mk II is getting nerfed, there will be an easier way to replenish health and armor, and sell missions can now be done in solo sessions.

All the aforementioned updates will arrive alongside increased payouts and several ease-of-access upgrades. The Oppressor Mk II is getting nerfed, there will be an easier way to replenish health and armor, and sell missions can now be done in solo sessions. New building and weapons - Players will have access to brand-new showroom floors where they may test-drive or immediately buy a variety of new vehicles. There seem to be two new weapons too, seen from the trailer and included screenshots.

More details on the current GTA Online update will be revealed as soon as any new information comes out.

