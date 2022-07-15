GTA Online Summer Update expected release date, time, announcements and more

The upcoming Summer Update for GTA Online is the latest and most important event that Grand Theft Auto players are preparing themselves for.

Rockstar Games has revealed quite a bit about this update, and so have the insiders. From expected changes, improvements and new content to speculated release dates and more, there's a lot to unpack.

This article includes everything that has been revealed so far, from both official and unofficial sources.

GTA Online 2022 Summer Update to reportedly arrive on July 19

GTANet @GTANet

This might mean that the official release date of the new update will be on the 26th and not 19th as originally anticipated. #GTAOnline bonuses and GTA+ benefits have both been extended until July 25th.This might mean that the official release date of the new update will be on the 26th and not 19th as originally anticipated. #GTAOnline bonuses and GTA+ benefits have both been extended until July 25th.This might mean that the official release date of the new update will be on the 26th and not 19th as originally anticipated.

Popular GTA insider Tez2 was the first to speculate on a release date for the 2022 Summer Update. According to him, the release date is July 19, 2022. This day marks the end of the latest monthly GTA+ bonuses, and it also happens to fall on a Tuesday, which is when Rockstar Games usually drops a major DLC.

Rockstar, however, is yet to confirm a release date for this new update. The timings haven't been revealed either. Hence, players can only guess when it comes out based on release times for earlier updates.

For example, here's when The Contract DLC was rolled out across the USA:

PST (Pacific Standard Time) — 02:00 AM (Los Angeles)

MST (Mountain Standard Time) — 03:00 AM (Mexico City)

CST (Central Standard Time) — 04:00 A.M. (Chicago)

EST (Eastern Standard Time) — 05:00 AM (New York)

Players can expect the new update to arrive at somewhat similar timings.

With the current event week and GTA+ bonuses being extended until July 26, many now believe that the Summer Update will be released on that date.

Everything announced by Rockstar Games so far

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames We’d like to take this opportunity to thank the Rockstar Games community for their unmatched enthusiasm and support, and provide the latest on what’s to come this summer and beyond: rsg.ms/91d69be We’d like to take this opportunity to thank the Rockstar Games community for their unmatched enthusiasm and support, and provide the latest on what’s to come this summer and beyond: rsg.ms/91d69be https://t.co/UXNBTFw57v

Rockstar Games has revealed a couple of details during its official announcement of the Summer Update. This includes quality-of-life upgrades, new content and rebalancing that makes the game more entertaining.

Here's everything the developer revealed:

The effectiveness of the homing missiles fired by the Oppressor Mk II will now be lessened in the game. Its countermeasures will also be reduced, which will decrease the vehicle's ability to deter missiles.

Access to Snacks and Armor in the game will be made more practical. Sell Missions in GTA Online can now be conducted in Invite Only sessions.

Increased payments for all GTA Online activities have been guaranteed by Rockstar. This also includes higher compensation for bodyguards, associates, and MC members. Additionally, there will be increased rewards for Adversary Modes, a select number of Heist Finales, and all races in the game.

The Career Builder feature, which was initially released alongside the next-gen edition and includes the Executive, Biker, Gunrunner and Nightclub Owner careers, will now be enhanced.

Players will be able to take on the role of IAA (International Affairs Agency) agents in a new selection of Contact Missions.

Players can expect to see an official trailer for the update in the next week.

Details revealed by leakers

A popular GTA Online dataminer called alloc8or has recently revealed some important pieces of information about the upcoming Summer Update. All these details have been listed below for convenience:

The upcoming Summer Update will add 26 new vehicle slots.

There will be two new firearms, one of which is the "Tactical Rifle." The other weapon allegedly has the codename "PRCSRIFLE."

The Summer Update will also introduce a brand-new activity called skydiving. A brand-new "skydive" collectible will come along with this.

Additionally, there will be an activity that will take place outside of the base game map.

The codename for the forthcoming Summer Update, according to the dataminer, is simply "DLC 1 2022."

There might be some more leaks that are yet to be revealed before the new DLC eventually drops.

