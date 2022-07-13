5 reasons to be excited about GTA Online's new Summer Update

GTA Online will soon receive a new update, with Rockstar already teasing some of the features. Players have consequently been interested in finding out more information about the upcoming changes. While there hasn't been much information released about this DLC up to this point, what has already been released has created quite a buzz within the community.

This article will go over some of the main reasons why players should be excited for this update.

Why the upcoming GTA Online Summer Update has players excited

5) Frequent updates keep the game fresh

Games like GTA Online require regular content updates to keep their playerbase hooked onto the game. The game is almost a decade old and after so long, it is quite obvious that the title's original playerbase would have gotten bored of it and left. However, the release of multiple exciting DLCs over the years has brought many of them back to the game.

The last few updates have also proved that the game is far from dead. Both the Los Santos Tuners and The Contract updates were highly successful in attracting large numbers of players. In fact, the Los Santos Tuners DLC even managed to attract a record number of active players after the update's release.

With the launch of the next-gen port of the game, an increasing number of new players have been flocking to the game. The idea of fresh content and missions is why a vast majority of GTA Online players eagerly await a new content update whenever it's announced.

4) Nerfing the Oppressor Mk II

There's no denying that the vast majority of players were ecstatic when Rockstar announced they would nerf the Oppressor Mk II. The vehicle is notorious for being a 'griefing' tool and is widely considered to be the worst nightmare of every GTA Online player.

According to Rockstar, the hoverbike's homing missiles and countermeasures will be less effective going forward. The homing missiles have excellent tracking capabilities, and its countermeasures make it quite difficult for other players to target the Oppressor Mk II. On top of all this, the hoverbike is extremely maneuverable, and its rocket boost allows it to cross the entire map in just a few minutes.

Unfortunately, the versatile vehicle's high price tag hasn't been enough to deter griefers from buying it. These griefers will 'camp' on a particular portion of the map where regular players don't expect them, and then proceed to harass them, with its small size making it quite an easy to accomplish.

3) Quality-of-life upgrades and tweaks

Rockstar has promised to improve several aspects of the game, and two such improvements have already been revealed. Players will now be able to access snacks and armor much more efficiently, and Sell Missions can also be accessed in an Invite Only session.

Currently, snacks and armor can only be accessed from the Interaction Menu. Many players anticipate that the upcoming update will make it possible to use snacks and armor by simply pressing the relevant buttons. If this is true, it will eliminate the need to open the Interaction Menu every time.

For quite some time, many players have been requesting Rockstar to make Sell Missions playable in Invite Only sessions. With the upcoming update, this is likely to be made possible.

2) Better payouts will reduce the need for grinding

A major change that Rockstar will be bringing with the next update is an increase in payouts across all portions of the game. Increased payments will be given to Bodyguards, Associates, and MC Members to promote and reward cooperative play. Additionally, all races, adversary modes, and several heist finales will have higher prizes.

With The Contract and the Cayo Perico Heist updates, Rockstar introduced multiple different methods for players to get in-game money quite easily without grinding too hard. However, the game can still require a lot of grinding, especially for newer players.

With a greater influx of first-timers in GTA Online, Rockstar has decided to reduce the need to grind even further with increased payouts.

1) New IAA Contact Missions

The biggest feature from the Summer Update that Rockstar has showcased is the new Contact Missions. This will be quite different from any previously released Contact Missions as they will be provided by the IAA, Rockstar's spoof version of the CIA.

These new Contact Missions will allow the player to work as an IAA field operative. However, Rockstar hasn't revealed the particulars of the missions themselves apart from the fact that players will investigate "a budding criminal conspiracy."

This is certainly an exciting aspect of the update, as such diverse missions help to maintain GTA Online's entertainment value. All other Contact Missions in the game are provided by story characters. Hence, a different take on such missions will surely be appreciated.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far