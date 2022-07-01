How to play Lester Contact Missions in GTA Online (2x bonus this week)

With every weekly GTA Online update, Rockstar brings various opportunities for players to make lots of money in the game by completing various activities in Los Santos. This week, players can earn double the rewards on a range of in-game activities, including Lester Contact Missions.

Lester Crest is a central character in GTA Online. Players were first introduced to Lester in 2013, upon achieving rank 10 in the game. The players first meet him at his residence, and at the end of the meeting, Lester informs players about the variety of activities they should do. Similar to every other major character in the game, players can play and complete Lester Contact Missions as well.

Everything players should know about Lester Contact Missions in GTA Online

In GTA Online, Lester offers various tasks to players, most of which involve assisting the Protagonist. However, players can play Lester Contact Missions only after achieving rank 14. They can start a Lester contact mission by simply calling and asking him for a mission. Alternatively, players can also go to the pause menu, followed by the online option, and scroll through the list of jobs available.

Before starting a contact mission, players will have to complete the ’Fleeca Job - Scope Out’ Heist setup. This requires them to monitor security at the Fleeca Bank and collect Paige along with some equipment from the factory.

Best Lester Contact Missions in GTA Online to earn cash

1) Crime Scenester

This is one of the easiest Lester Contact Missions and can be unlocked by achieving level 20. In this mission, players simply have to recover some cash that has been taken by corrupt LSPD Police Officers at a crime scene on a narrow street in La Mesa, Los Santos.

Lester will also inform the players that there is another bag of cash in the alley that they have to retrieve. Upon recovering both the bags, players have to lose the 3-star wanted level given to them and return the cash to Lester at his warehouse.

2) Hack and Dash

Hack and Dash is another easy mission given by Lester, and in this mission, players will have to hack a terminal that leads them to the FIB garage compound on Clinton Avenue in West Vinewood. From there, they have to retrieve two cars, FIB Buffalo and FIB Granger, from the garage and take them to Lester's warehouse.

This must be done by evading the wanted level that players are given when they start hacking. The Hack and Dash missions can be unlocked upon achieving level 60.

3) Docks to Stock

This is another Lester Crest mission and can be unlocked upon achieving level 70. Players have to steal a Cargobob from the army base inside Fort Zancudo for which they will be given a wanted level. After losing the wanted levels, they have to arrive at Elysian Island, land the cargobob, and eliminate the Merryweather guards protecting a shipping container containing high-tech weapons, which is located under the bridge.

Players will then need to extract the container, hook it up to the cargobob, and take it to Lester’s warehouse.

4) Four Trailers

Four Trailers is another very easy Lester Contact Mission. It can be unlocked by achieving level 45, and in this mission, players first have to first take down some heavily armed guards who are patrolling the area on South Shambles Street.

After eliminating all of them, players have to acquire two trucker cabs, steal the trailers, and deliver them to Lester's warehouse, with several SUVs on their tail.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Celebrate Independence Day in GTA Online with 3X GTA$ on Land Races, Business Battles bonuses, discounts on patriotic gear, and more: rsg.ms/3bc489d Celebrate Independence Day in GTA Online with 3X GTA$ on Land Races, Business Battles bonuses, discounts on patriotic gear, and more: rsg.ms/3bc489d https://t.co/sQrGLJDnol

Lastly, Lester Contact Missions provides players with an efficient way to earn money and respect while moving up the ranks in the game. The rewards for these missions depend on the time required to complete them. There are a number of similar missions in GTA Online, and throughout this week, players can make the most of them by earning double rewards.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far