How to start smuggler sell missions in GTA Online: Step-by-step guide and tips

If players thought Heists and Freemode are what GTA Online was all about, they would be extremely wrong, as the game is brimming with all sorts of different game modes.

From running criminal empires through various illegal businesses to flying planes across the map, players can pretty much do anything in GTA Online. To make the top dollar in the game, they need to earn lots of passive income hourly.

This is where businesses in GTA Online come in, as they allow gamers to rack up a ton of passive income by completing a series of missions. This week in GTA Online, players can buy a Hangar for a massive discount and begin smuggler missions to earn double RP and Cash.

Tips for beginning smuggler sell missions in GTA Online

To get started with the Air Freight Cargo business, players must first buy a Hangar (any would do) and follow these steps:

Approach the laptop in the Hangar Select "Source" from the screen. Select the type of stock the player wants to source. Complete the sourcing missions. Once the Hangar has enough stock, the player can then select "Sell" from the laptop.

Essentially, the player must complete a bunch of sourcing missions in order to keep the Hangar full with stock at all times. Doing so will also unlock Trade Prices on certain vehicles in GTA Online.

Once the player has enough stock in the Hangar, they can now export it to buyers and earn quite a bit of money in the process. Sell missions require players to drop packages all over Los Santos and Blaine County on a 20-minute timer.

To do these missions, the player must register as a CEO or an MC President first. To check the stock available in the Hangar, players can use the laptop in the premises and start these missions from there.

Air Freight Cargo is one of the best ways to make money in-game, and given that this week's update makes doing them that much easier, it should be a no-brainer for players who don't own a Hangar just yet.