GTA Online had one of the biggest years with two absolutely massive title updates. The latter update, the Cayo Perico Heist, changed quite a few things in the game, with players having found a new heist to do.

El Rubio has generously stocked and re-stocked all valuables in his compound for GTA Online players to repeatedly loot his property. No one's complaining though, and everyone appreciates the blonde Colombian's efforts to keep the heist industry on its toes.

This week's update sees the new RO-86 Alkonost taking a sharp dive in its value as it is available for a massive discount. The Paragon R will be available for this week as the Podium Car in the Diamond.

GTA Online Weekly Update 1/7: Paragon R, Air Freight, Motor Wars

New Content:

Podium Vehicle: Paragon R

Weevil, $652,500

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

Air Freight

Triple GTA$ and RP Activities:

Motor Wars

Discounted Content:

Cyclone, $1,134,000

Visione, $1,350,000

Toyota Vios E Manual, $2,500,000

RO-86 Alkonost, $2,446,875

Annihilator Stealth, $2,176,875

Valkyrie, $1,710,000

Havok, $1,038,000

Hangars, 35% Discount

Hangar Renovations, 35% Discount

Time Trial:

Casino, Par Time of 01:00.00

Video Guide

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Cypress Flats, Par Time of 01:30.00

Video Guide

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

Kosatka Sonar Station, Free

Kurtz 31 Patrol Boat, $1,920,750/$1,440,562

Longfin $1,381,250/$1,035,937

Weaponized Dinghy, $1,387,500

Source: u/Call_Me_Tsuikyit, r/gtaonline

Double and Triple RP and Cash Events

In what is good news for fans who own a hangar, their Air Freight Cargo business will earn them twice the cash and RP in GTA Online this week. In addition to that, Motor Wars will earn the player three times the rewards that are usually given out in the game.

Not to be confused with Arena War, Motor Wars is an Adversary Mode that was a part of the Smuggler's Run update to GTA Online.

If the player is looking to stretch their legs with some Source missions for their Air Freight Cargo, then this is the perfect time to do so.