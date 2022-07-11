When will the GTA Online summer update launch? Expected date and time as per rumors

According to Tez2, a trustworthy GTA Online insider, the long-awaited summer update for 2022 could finally be arriving on July 19. Although Rockstar Games has not yet revealed the release date, they have announced that it's coming in a few weeks.

Tez2's predictions have rarely proven incorrect, and last year's summer update was also released in July. Over the last few years, Rockstar has regularly rolled out content updates around July-August. Hence, this time may not be so different.

Expected release date for GTA Online's upcoming summer update

More semi-confirmation towards the update releasing on July 19th.



Not like we need more hints thanks to GTA+ event period, but the qalive branch is now receiving updates more often suggesting #GTAOnline Summer update is nearing release.

When it comes to GTA Online updates, whether they be weekly or seasonal DLCs, TezFunz2 is typically the first source. He has previously disclosed some vital information and is a trustworthy source for all things Rockstar Games. He also predicted the announcement of Grand Theft Auto 6 and the Definitive Edition remasters.

Tez2 thinks that Tuesday, July 19, will mark the release of the GTA Online Summer Update for 2022. His belief stems from the fact that the existing monthly GTA+ bonuses are set to expire on the 18th of this month.

Another reason to believe so is that the qalive branch of GTA is still being updated. This can be seen on the SteamDB (Steam Database), which suggests that Rockstar is getting ready to deliver a new update. SteamDB is also a highly accurate third-party website that tracks any and all changes across Steam, including updates and new launches.

Expected timing

Here are the expected timings for the update based on different time zones:

Pacific Standard Time (PST) — 02:00 AM (Los Angeles)

Mountain Standard Time (MST) — 03:00 AM (Mexico City)

Central Standard Time (CST) — 04:00 A.M. (Chicago)

Eastern Standard Time (EST) — 05:00 AM (New York)

Brasilia Time (BRT) — 07:00 A.M. (Sao Paulo)

Central European Summer Time (CEST) — 10:00 AM (Paris)

West European Summer Time (WEST) — 11:00 AM (London)

East European Summer Time (EEST) — 01:00 AM (Moscow)

Indian Standard Time (IST) — 03:30 PM (New Delhi)

Australian Western Standard Time (AWST) — 06:00 PM (Perth)

Japan Standard Time (JST) — 07:00 PM (Tokyo)

Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) — 09:00 PM (Sydney)

New Zealand Standard Time (NZST) — 10:00 PM (Wellington)

Note: The timings mentioned here are merely speculation and are subject to change. These speculations are based on the release times of previous updates.

Potential content

asked for musicians & more solo mission stuff, and they delivered



asked for a super Stromberg & more underwater exploring stuff, and they delivered

asked for musicians & more solo mission stuff, and they delivered

asked for restaurants & cooking mini games that grant RPG style buffs/nerfs to other players, and...

The potential nature of the upcoming GTA Online DLC has been the subject of rumors for many months. Since the last update (The Contract) saw the return of Franklin Clinton, fans are now theorizing that Michael De Santa may appear in his own movie-themed DLC.

Ned Luke, the actor who played Michael in Grand Theft Auto 5, recently shared a brief video on his Twitter account dressed as a Cluckin' Bell employee. Many fans interpreted this as a hint towards the return of his character. There have also been rumors of a Cops n' Crooks update, which was apparently postponed by Rockstar earlier.

The new update will feature Contact Missions, where players get to play as the authorities (IAA). This gives credence to the idea that the upcoming update is indeed the Cops n' Crooks update. Whatever the case may be, players must exercise patience as Rockstar hasn't even given the update a name yet.

