Fans react hilariously after GTA 5's Michael cosplays as Cluckin' Bell employee

GTA 5 was released way back in 2013, and the title has since seen multiple upgrades, or rather re-releases; it was recently ported to the next-gen consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S). Needless to say, this particular Grand Theft Auto game was really special and has managed to remain relevant to this day.

A major reason for the game's success has to be the actors who played the three main characters, Michael, Franklin, and Trevor. The actors are Ned Luke, Shawn Fonteno, and Steven Ogg.

Ned Luke, who plays Michael in GTA 5, loves the game and the community. Recently, in what could be perceived as a display of this affection, he put up a short clip where he's dressed as a Cluckin' Bell employee.

GTA 5's Ned Luke as a Cluckin' Bell employee

GTA fans know how social and open the actors of GTA 5 are, especially Shawn Fonteno and Ned Luke. The two love to be active on social media and communicate with fans.

On April 28th, out of the blue, Ned Luke posted the above clip on Twitter. The video shows Ned donning a Cluckin' Bell-employee outfit. The clip begins with Ned adjusting his headpiece with his back to the camera. Upon turning, Ned, in Michael de Santa's voice, says:

"This was not my idea of a successful retirement. Welcome to Cluckin' F---in' Bell. Can I take your order?"

Hilarious as it is, there is no explanation for why this was posted by Ned. The tweet has a tag associated with a profile named boyworldwide. This profile has a single tweet on it, and it's the one above.

For the uninitiated, Cluckin' Bell is a fast food joint in the GTA series. It is likely a satirical take on real-world joints like Taco Bell, KFC, Popeye's, and Chick-fil-a.

San Andreas and GTA's fourth installment also had these establishments. In those games, players could visit the joint and order some food. Unfortunately, GTA 5 only allows Cluckin' Bell stocks to be bought and sold.

Fans react hilariously to the clip

The first question on every fan's mind was this: How come Michael's working at Cluckin' Bell? In the game, he had the best life. He had a house, and he had money. Considering that he and his buddies scored big at the end of the story, there's no way this happens.

Luckily, this tweet by BD Johnny23 tries to offer a reason that maybe his son Danny (referring to Danny Tamberelli) got him the job and quit himself.

Another tweet contained the link to a mod that allows GTA players to actually enter and use the Cluckin' Bell establishment. In the YouTube clip, Franklin is greeted by a lady wearing the cock outfit upon entering the restaurant.

Michael may put that lady out of her job soon.

Jonathan García @JoGarWeb @ned_luke @boyworldwide2 "I'll have two number 9s, a number 9 large, a number 6 with extra dip, a number 7, two number 45s, one with cheese, and a large soda." @ned_luke @boyworldwide2 "I'll have two number 9s, a number 9 large, a number 6 with extra dip, a number 7, two number 45s, one with cheese, and a large soda." https://t.co/M90Q8ZCTuy

All OG fans of the series know Big Smoke's relationship with Cluckin' Bell, and one response was quick to point it out.

In San Andreas, Big Smoke orders "two number 9s, a number 9 large, a number 6 with extra dip, a number 7, two number 45s, one with cheese, and a large soda." This has gone on to become one of the most iconic lines in the game.

Since Franklin came to GTA Online, fans have been expecting Michael's arrival as well. Franklin even mentions Michael a couple of times in the DLC. So it's no wonder that a fan chose to elegantly ask when the Cluckin' Bell DLC with Michael would come out.

Another, more direct tweet asks when Michael will enter Online via the Contract.

Ned Luke replies with the man shrugging emoji.

Fans also replied using Michael's lines from the story. This one really goes well with Ned's clip.

Nostalgia also set in for some fans as they shared the Cluckin' Bell theme song.

As is evident, fans loved Ned's post and reacted to it appropriately.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh