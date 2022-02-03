5 reasons why GTA San Andreas still strongly resonates with its fanbase today

It might be an old game from 2004, but GTA San Andreas still has its fans in the modern era.

Not many games can claim they're as timeless as this old classic. Whether it's the original game or the Definitive Edition, fans are still talking about GTA San Andreas today. In this case, the good parts of its legacy definitely overshadow its flaws.

Everybody will have a different reason for loving GTA San Andreas. Even in the scenario that somebody dislikes it, they should still be able to see why other players enjoy playing it. If not, this article will provide some basic examples.

Five reasons why GTA San Andreas is still popular today

5) Fun characters

Some of the iconic cast (Image via Sporcle)

Although the characters look dated thanks to the game's old graphics, their personalities still shine brightly. CJ is arguably the most memorable protagonist in the entire series (depending on how old the player is). He's funny, has obvious conflicts that he has to overcome, and is easily recognizable to most gamers.

Likewise, the antagonists and side characters are great in their own way. The humor is generally good, making the characters memorable even if they can be one-dimensional at times.

4) Brilliant modding scene

In the odd case that one has played GTA San Andreas for thousands of hours and wants something new, they should check out the game's extensive modding scene. It's one of the most popular games to mod, which inevitably leads to there being thousands of possible mods for one to enjoy.

Given the sheer volume of mods out there, one is bound to find something that entertains them to this day.

3) Loads of side activities

An example of the player gambling (Image via Rockstar Games)

The best Grand Theft Auto games tend to be those that give the player an abundance of content to enjoy after beating the main storyline. GTA San Andreas players can do the following after completing End of the Line:

Other side missions (like Zero's)

Vehicle missions

Finding every collectible (Tags, Snapshots, Horseshoes, Oysters)

Gambling at a casino

Dating

Going to a gym

Dancing

Low rider challenge

Pool

Basketball

Several arcade games

Shooting challenges at the Ammu-Nation

Go for 100% Completion

Triathlon events

Stadium events

Customize CJ and his rides

Gang wars

There are still other activities to consider, but it's still a more exhaustive list than what several other games in the series can offer.

2) Available on a multitude of platforms

An example of GTA San Andreas on a player's phone (Image via Rockstar Games)

Accessibility is a major reason why people still talk about GTA San Andreas. Some video games are limited to only appearing on a few consoles, but this game isn't one of them. This game, plus the Definitive Edition for the GTA Trilogy, is available on the following platforms:

PS2 / PS3 / PS4 / PS5

Xbox / Xbox 360 / Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S

PC / Mac

Android

iOS

Nintendo Switch

1) Old-school GTA at its best

It still has that classic charm (Image via Rockstar Games)

The transition from the 3D Universe to the HD Universe was terrific in many ways (especially regarding future games' graphics). However, it also greatly changed the way the games felt. On the one hand, many of the quality-of-life changes are amazing and make the modern games feel less frustrating to play.

On the other hand, they can feel slower to play through due to the latest games' focus on realism. It's especially noticeable when the player sees how fast GTA San Andreas characters can run compared to GTA 5 characters (and without the fear of falling over).

Out of every 3D Universe title, GTA San Andreas is the quintessential example of how good the old games could be.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul