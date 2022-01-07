5 best GTA 5 San Andreas mods in 2022

The most intriguing feature of the GTA games are mods made by the fan community. They are quite diverse and contain everything from new weapons and vehicles to completely improved ways to play the games.

The modding community for GTA San Andreas is one of the most active ones. There are a large selection of mods for this game, making it fun to play even after two decades. This article features 5 of the best mods for GTA San Andreas that players should try out in 2022.

GTA San Andreas: Some of the best mods that players should try out this year

5) SA_DirectX 2.0

Some players believe that SA_DirectX 2.0 significantly improves the visuals of the original game, making it look better than the Definitive Edition.

While the remastered version of GTA San Andreas is certainly better in some aspects, the original game looks quite impressive with this graphics mod.

Download here

4) Proper Vehicles Retex

The original vehicle textures in GTA San Andreas are quite obsolete by modern standards. They appear blurry, with fine details that are difficult to discern, and these flaws are especially noticeable on modern computers.

This mod replaces all existing vehicle textures with higher quality ones, in both the exterior and interior. This mod also works for the Definitive Edition.

Download here

3) Manual Driveby Remake

Players who wish for an HD Universe-like experience in GTA San Andreas swear by this mod. It makes manual aiming possible from any vehicle in the game, although the motorcycle animations may not be up to par.

However, the animations are still better than the free aiming cheat available for the game.

Download here

2) First Person Mod

GTA 5 was the first game in the GTA series to introduce a first person camera, even though it was restricted to PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Since then, it has become a common trend for modders to enable first person cameras on other games of the series.

The mod one works for San Andreas, and it features an adjustable angle.

Download here

1) Ragdoll Bullet Physics

Physics in 3D Universe games are limited to vehicles, as player characters and NPCs have a scripted animation sequence. This mod applies a fluid ragdoll physics system on every NPC in-game, thus making GTA San Andreas a lot more immersive.

Download here

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

