5 classic GTA missions fans loved instantly

The GTA series is known for its perilous missions and life-threatening quests.

Over the years, Rockstar has released a number of GTA games, each more thrilling and action-packed than the other. These games are wildly popular for their challenging missions and rewarding outcomes. While some may give players a hard time, the sweet reward of completing them is always worth it in the end.

Listed below are the five most popular missions of all time that players fell in love with instantly.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 GTA missions fans loved instantly

#5 - Three Leaf Clover - GTA IV

Heists have always been an integral part of GTA. After all, one cannot rule the underworld without looting those who think they're so above crime and punishment.

Three Leaf Clover from GTA IV is one of the most popular and challenging heists featured in the GTA series.

In this mission, Niko and the McReary brothers rob the bank of liberty in stark daylight and try to escape the infuriated cops who would do anything to bring them down.

#4 - End of the Line - GTA San Andreas

GTA San Andreas is arguably one of the most beloved games of all time. And while every mission from this iconic series is incredibly popular, End of the Line enjoys a permanent spot in the limelight.

A lot happens in this mission: confrontations, fights, betrayals, deaths, and whatnot. This leaves players absolutely hooked and paralyzed with shock. It's definitely one of the most memorable missions from the entire GTA Series.

#3 - The Big Score - GTA V

The Big Score is the last mission featured in GTA V, becoming the absolute king of all dark agendas in the game.

Players have the liberty to approach this mission in their own way: They can take the subtle approach and commit the robbery while keeping a low profile, or the obvious approach that naturally tends to get super dramatic but is worth all the risk.

#2 - Keep Your Friends Close - GTA Vice City

The result of not keeping your friends is often phasing, a hurtful but harmless way in which two friends simply drift apart and no longer feel like they're held together by the invisible string of love. But in GTA, a world where friendships are primarily based on personal interests, it's often a stab in the back. That's exactly what happens to Tommy Vercetti.

#1 - Breaking the Bank at Caligula’s - GTA San Andreas

Breaking the Bank at Caligula's is another iconic mission that features a series of wild, action-packed scenes.

In this mission, Carl Johnson has to gas the security guards while posing as a casino worker. Zero, on the other hand, blacks out the building by blowing up the hydroelectric dam.

This is indeed one of the most chaotic GTA missions of all time.