Top 5 most popular GTA 5 streamers on Twitch as of May 2021

Twitch is like Netflix for video game lovers. While the platform hosts all kinds of content, GTA 5 streamers are particularly popular on Twitch since the game promises hardcore drama and exciting plot twists.

GTA 5 streamers have amassed thousands, if not millions, of fans over the years, owing to their entertaining, sarcastic, and hilarious antics. This article dives into the five most popular GT5 streamers in 2021.

Most popular GTA 5 streamers on Twitch

#5 Rubén Doblas Gundersen

Image via esports.as.com

Ruben is not just a Youtube Personality. He is one of the most influential people in the gaming world. His YouTube channel boasts over 9.1 billion views and 39 million subscribers. Even in this golden age of content, this is a big deal.

His Twitch channel is, as of 2021, the fourth most followed channel in the world. GTA 5 needed someone like Ruben to spread the word about its awesomeness, and the streamer seems to have done a pretty good job of it.

#4 Sykkuno

Image via dexerto.com

Thomas is another internet personality known for his Twitch streams and YouTube videos. Over the years, he has racked up a fair following on YouTube and Twitch. He currently has the 36th most followed channel as of 2021.

Thomas is better known by his internet alias Sykkuno and is undoubtedly one of the best GTA 5 streamers.

#3 Juansguarnizo

Image via pinterest.com

GTA 5 would have had a hard time becoming the most popular game in the world without Juansguarnizo's insanely hooking streams and videos. With over 8,000,000 views under his belt, Juansguarnizo is easily one of the most-streamed channels on Twitch and not without reason. His unique personality and quirky antics give him an edge over his competitors and have made him an unforgettable streamer for GTA 5 fans.

#2 Loud_Coringa

Image via Loud-Coringa, Youtube

Loud_Coringa is the second most followed GTA 5 channel on Twitch, with over 9,000,000 views. His frequent streams and engaging content have amassed thousands of fans over the years.

His real name is Victor Augusto, but he is generally better known for his YouTube alias Loud_Coringa. He is also an influencer for Loud GG, one of the most popular Esports organizations.

#1 Auronplay

Image via flooxernow.com

Auronplay is perhaps the most famous GTA 5 streamer, with over 12,000,000 views under his belt. For reasons unknown, Twitch banned Auronplay from the platform before reversing the decision within 20 minutes.

His real name is Raúl Álvarez Genes. Over the years, several players have started their channels on Twitch, but none quite beat the unparalleled popularity of Auronplay.

His hilarious videos and action-packed streams are responsible for generating millions of views. For his unique antics, he remains the most popular GTA 5 streamer of all time.