5 features that define the GTA series in 2021

When one thinks of the GTA series, chances are, they think of these five features.

The entire GTA series is rich with features that many casual and hardcore games alike associate with the franchise. Some of these features have been around since the very beginning, whilst others have become more prominent and relevant in recent years. Given GTA Online has been the most relevant game for several years now, it makes sense that it would include all of these features.

It should go without saying that these are not the only features that define the franchise. Likewise, this isn't a ranking as far as top fives go. Instead, it's strictly about five notable features that define the GTA series as a whole in 2021. More often than not, these features have been expanded upon in the latest titles of the series.

Five features that define the GTA series in 2021

#5 - Cover system

Niko hiding behind cover (Image via Gamestar.de)

The cover system's reinnovation was a fantastic feature, and it debuted in GTA 4. It was one of the defining differences between the HD Universe of GTA titles and the 3D Universe, which one could consider as the best new feature introduced in GTA 4. It did exist in the earlier titles, but players couldn't press a button to take cover automatically like in GTA 4.

While it is true that the cover system has existed in many AAA titles long before GTA 4, but that doesn't take away from the fact that it's still a fantastic feature that helps elevate modern GTA games' gameplay.

It's fantastic for making shooting more exciting in the GTA series, especially since the old way of shooting behind cover felt very antiquated and clunky at times.

#4 - Online system

Online can introduce so many good features, especially in big updates like this one (Image via Rockstar Games)

Technically speaking, GTA has had online multiplayer since back in GTA 1. Of course, it was far more simplistic and limited compared to GTA Online, but it's still worth noting that an online system has existed in the series beforehand.

Of course, it's primarily because of GTA Online that so many gamers associate online multiplayer as a core feature in the series these days. After all, it's the only thing that's been updated in the franchise for several years now. That's not to say it's bad, though, as there are several great facets about this feature.

For example, it does allow players to play with their friends globally, and it does help modernize the GTA franchise compared to its past iterations.

#3 - Customization

Some examples of GTA Online's protagonists (Image via GTA Wiki)

GTA San Andreas introduced some of the best customization features to the franchise, many of which are still a staple to the series. Whilst not every GTA game afterward held the same level of customization as GTA San Andreas, the two most important mainline titles, GTA 4 and GTA 5, were able to match it in terms of sheer customization (such as clothing and vehicle customization).

Customization allows players to experience a game differently from other players. Perhaps they're wearing a goofy costume that sticks out badly, or maybe they're looking rather sleek and cool. Either way, it can also make one person's gameplay experience feel so different from their friends' playthrough.

GTA Online took it an extra step in allowing players to fully customize their character (to a degree). Players even expect GTA 6 to take it a step further in terms of sheer customization, as it's practically expected for mainline games to include it these days.

#2 - Pedestrians

A Busker in GTA 5 (Image via GTA Wiki)

One of the most defining features that make the GTA franchise seem so alive is their implementation of pedestrians. Without pedestrians, the games would feel so empty and lifeless. However, the games' cities feel so alive because of their dialogue and how they roam about.

Players can go on rampages to kill them, take their money, or just let them be. That's not even mentioning how many different types of pedestrians there are in the GTA series. There are the ordinary pedestrians who act like civilians, then there are gangsters, cops, prostitutes, and other vendors.

All of them play a magnificent role within the GTA series. An open-world game without them would feel terrible, especially since pedestrians have had their AI improved throughout the GTA series.

#1 - Carjacking

Franklin carjacking in GTA 5 (Image via GTA Wiki)

Carjacking is one of the most fundamental aspects of the GTA series that has been around since the very beginning. The GTA series is even named after the crime best associated with carjacking (Grand Theft Auto), so it's no surprise that many gamers still associate this feature with the entire series.

It's such a quality of life feature, that it's hard to think of an alternate timeline where players couldn't take random vehicles off the street at their convenience. Carjacking allows players to go wherever they'd please much faster, especially since vehicles have a set durability before they explode.

It is such a prototypical GTA feature that sometimes, being able to carjack in other games can make them seem like "GTA clones."

Note: This article reflects the writer’s personal views.