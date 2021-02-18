5 customization options fans would love in GTA Online

Some customization options are awesome in GTA Online, but fans want to expand their options in making the perfect protagonist.

GTA Online's customization is surprisingly nice, yet it's also pathetic. There's plenty of great clothing options, vehicles, and safe houses for the player to enjoy. However, the more physical aspects of a player's character are often lacking, leaving players wondering when they'll get some updates to remedy this problem.

Even if it's improbable that there will be any updates to fix it, it's still on the fans' minds for GTA 6 and its eventual online counterpart. Some of these customization options have been in past GTA titles, so there's not much of an excuse not to include it in GTA Online.

Five customization options fans would love in GTA Online

#5 - Fat & Muscles

Image via BLG (YouTube)

Some fans would argue that a GTA Online protagonist couldn't do half the stuff they do if they were obese. However, most normal people wouldn't be able to do it either, as it's a video game. Oppressors flying around is realistic and having people of different body shapes is not, apparently. All joking aside, body sliders are popular among customization aficionados. Plus, GTA San Andreas had fat and muscular options and even some options in-between. Larger hitboxes would be bad, but some players like the challenge.

#4 - Easier ways to change the face of the protagonist

Image via MrBossFTW (YouTube)

Some fans of GTA Online can't help but feel that everybody has "same-face syndrome." Some creative fans have found ways to adjust their player's face, but it's not as easy as it should be, especially since other games handle it better than GTA Online. Plus, there are some features a player can't change, even after leaving the creator suite.

#3 - Longer hair

Image via POPSUGAR

Men have practically no fashionable long hair options, while women don't have any that go past shoulder length. Not everybody likes long hair, but it is a video game, so not having one of the most common customization options is bizarre, to say the least. Considering it would benefit both male and female customization, it wouldn't hurt to have longer hair (considering longer hair is a more general concept, meaning it could be a myriad of different styles).

#2 - Afros

Image via GTA Forums

Afros are an iconic hairstyle that most gamers should be aware of by now. African-American hairstyles are grossly misrepresented in GTA Online, so fans would love to see more customization options regarding it. Even the dreadlocks options are terrible in GTA Online, and that's not even getting to the fact that CJ could have both hairstyles back in GTA San Andreas. Afros would be a terrific option to diversify the men's and women's hairstyles in GTA Online.

#1 - Bigger beards

Image via MELOO (YouTube)

There's a common sentiment shared among GTA Online fans that beard options are absolutely atrocious. There are some minor stubbles here and there, but no manly beards or full-on Viking beards. Considering lots of people these days have full sets of beards, it's kind of embarrassing that they have to settle with a smaller beard. Plus, other online games have illustrious beards, so it's not like GTA Online couldn't compete in that department.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the writer's opinions.