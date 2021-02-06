5 habits players must avoid developing in GTA Online

Every game has terrible habits that players should seek to avoid, and GTA Online is no different in this regard.

Some bad habits could simply be due to inefficiency; if a player is continuously doing things the "fun way," they are highly unlikely to progress far in a game like GTA Online.

Likewise, some habits are just bad regardless of fun or efficiency. These habits tend to be more devastating towards the player, so it's best to avoid them early on.

Fortunately, these habits are easy to avoid. Obviously, this won't include some things like being a terrible shot, as that's less of a pattern and just more indicative of the player having less skill. Some activities like practicing aim could improve that, but this article focuses more on the bad habits players should avoid in GTA Online.

Five habits to avoid developing in GTA Online

#5 - Only focusing on one mode

Some modes, like Adversary Mode, might be fun, but they aren't the most efficient use of a player's time.

GTA Online is a game, and fun should be the primary focus, but variety is the spice of life. Players should seek other modes, properties, and heists to fully experience GTA Online.

#4 - Pausing the game doesn't pause all of GTA Online

Typically, players can pause the game and do whatever they want without worrying about their character dying. However, GTA Online is an online game, which means this habit needs to die-hard unless they wish to die.

Instead of abusing this habit, GTA Online players should use Passive Mode and go somewhere where they can't get run over so easily.

#3 - Placing bounties on everybody that kills the player

Understandably, players don't like getting killed by others. Their pride is at stake, and gamers don't enjoy being subservient to others when they lack the skills to kill enemies themselves.

However, they shouldn't put a bounty and send Merryweather after them for each time they're wronged, as that will deplete their wealth quite quickly given the nature of GTA Online. Plus, a clever friend can just let their friend kill them for the bounty.

#2 - No communication

One of the worst habits that most players subconsciously develop is having no communication with teammates.

Some GTA Online activities, like heists, can mess up pretty quickly because of one miscommunication. Ergo, this habit is one of the most devastating ones in the game.

#1 - Wasting money on unnecessary purchases

Cosmetics are lovely, but they shouldn't be a player's primary focus. Those who spend all their money on expensive yet useless vehicles tend to fall behind others that spend more wisely.

Unless players are buying Shark Cards, they should save up money for more substantial investments.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the writer's opinions.