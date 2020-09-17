GTA Online: Shark Cards Prices

Even with the fantastic lineup of mainline entries in the GTA franchise, GTA Online might just be the most profitable entry for Rockstar Games. GTA Online requires no purchase, but players can buy in-game items to help them get a leg-up over other players.

This model has been extremely prevalent in modern gaming, with more games shifting towards it. GTA Online, reportedly, raked in upwards of $500,000 per day through the purchase of Shark Cards by players.

Shark Cards are essentially items that players can purchase to gain a cash bonus in GTA Online. A large part of the GTA Online experience has to do with making the most amounts of cash in order to progress. Therefore, Shark Cards are incredibly appealing to a lot of players.

Types of Shark Cards in GTA Online

(image credits: RZL Gaming, youtube)

Red Shark Cash Card- $2.99 (from Steam) = GTA$ 100,000

Tiger Shark Cash Card- $4.99 (from Steam) = GTA$ 200,000

Bull Shark Cash Card- $9.99 (from Steam) = GTA$ 500,000

Great White Shark Cash Card- $19.99 (from Steam) = GTA$ 1,250,000

Whale Shark Cash Card- $49.99 (from Steam) = GTA$ 3,500,000

Megalodon Shark Cash Card- $99.99 (from Steam) = GTA$ 8,000,000

GTA Online Shark Cards are available from a number of sources, such as:

Steam Rockstar Games Launcher Amazon

Shark Cards have been the subject of much controversy amongst the fanbase, as a lot of players feel it cheapens the experience for the entire community. It essentially acts as a 'pay to win' mechanic, with Shark Card buyers being able to afford better weaponry and vehicles.

The gaming community has been extremely critical of Rockstar for the inclusion of Shark Cards in GTA Online. The community has expressed its concerns regarding the presence of microtransactions in modern gaming and the dangers it poses.