Is the Mammoth Squaddie worth it in GTA Online?

The Mammoth Squaddie is the latest vehicle to make its way into GTA Online as part of the Cayo Perico Heist DLC this week.

Naturally, players are excited to see just what the Squaddie has to offer, seeing as it was originally cut from the game in the beta stage and has been brought back now.

GTA Online players love nothing more than an imposing vehicle that can back up its appearance with serious performance.

While far from the most powerful vehicle in the game, the Mammoth Squaddie packs enough of a punch to separate itself from the herd.

What makes the Mammoth Squaddie a reasonable purchase for many players is its slightly modest price tag. It is just north of a million GTA$, making it far more reasonable than the Slamtruck or any of the other new vehicles in the game.

Should players buy the Mammoth Squaddie in GTA Online?

Purely from a performance standpoint, the Mammoth Squaddie is decent enough. While it won't be winning the player any races or help conquer the hoards of Oppressor MK IIs, it is still a fun vehicle to drive around.

The car can be customized to look every bit as flashy as the players' desire. Unfortunately, the customizations do not include weapons.

Advertisement

However, as it stands, the Mammoth Squaddie is a good replacement for the Patriot in GTA Online as they look almost alike.

The Mammoth Squaddie performs slightly better than the Patriot, so if one is looking to trade in their former LUV for a new one, this might be the best time to do it.

Who is the car for?

To be completely fair, if beginners are looking to splash big for the first time in GTA Online, they must steer clear of the Mammoth Squaddie. Their resources can be put to much better use with something like the Armored Kuruma, as it simply offers more.

The Squaddie does not have armor plating, making the player vulnerable to gunfire and all sorts of missiles.

Advertisement

Having said that, players don't just buy cars in GTA Online purely for utility. Sometimes, excess and owning a massive collection of cars is enough to justify an expensive purchase. If that is the case, then the player should spend as much as they want as they would have already amassed a lot of GTA$ by this point.

The key to making the big bucks in the game is to increase passive income through businesses. If the player truly wants to make extravagant purchases like the Mammoth Squaddie, they should be looking to increase their passive income and make sure that their costs are covered shortly after they drop a million on a car.