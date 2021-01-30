Top 5 GTA Online Reddit posts of 2020

The GTA Online Reddit is full of excellent posts, so why not highlight the most upvoted ones in 2020?

As players might guess, the best GTA Online Reddit posts from last year are determined by how many upvotes they get, as general audience perception is more important than personal subjective taste in this matter. Naturally, humor seems to play a large role in how interested GTA Online Redditors are in a post.

For clarification purposes, #5 means it's the fifth most upvoted post, with #1 being the most upvoted post in 2020. Four out of five of these posts are videos, so players are advised to watch it at least once to better understand what is going on.

The remaining post is a still image, so it should be pretty easy to get a general idea of what happened in 2020.

Five best GTA Online Reddit Posts from last year

#5 - The real update we need, and no one is talking about it

Image via Fighter_C3 (GTA Online Reddit)

Usually, videos and funny memes tend to make it to the top in the GTA Online subreddit. Surprisingly, the fifth most upvoted post of 2020 is just a simple image displaying two ways to identify the amount of money someone has.

The first half is the current way GTA Online displays money (no commas, periods, or any other way to discern how much a player has). The second half has user Fighter_C3 putting a period to make it look cleaner. Essentially, it's a post showing two ways to display money: $166441178 versus $166.441.178.

#4 - This stupid purple alien thought he could mess with the Club

Image via TheBirdHelloThere (GTA Online Reddit)

It's always a sad day when somebody with a gun fails to intimidate five people on a rollercoaster. Keep in mind that he could've easily gotten the jump on them, as they were still in the fairly long animation of enjoying the rollercoaster and then getting out of it.

The "stupid purple alien" is aiming his shotgun at them and then shoots near them. Afterward, the five men (all in ridiculous costumes befitting of GTA Online) get up simultaneously and then choose to bum-rush the "stupid purple alien."

It's as silly as it sounds, so interested players can see the video from u/TheBirdHelloThere here in the GTA Online subreddit.

#3 - God bless the juggernaut suit

Image via tinmanftw (GTA Online Reddit)

Imagine players getting hit by a plane in the air, propelled a fair distance upwards, and then falling. Even better, imagine them surviving this fall, only taking a slither of HP away from this whole ordeal.

That's precisely what happened to user tinmanftw in the video he uploaded to the GTA Online subreddit in 2020.

All of the above can be attributed to the juggernaut suit he was wearing. He was trying to shoot down a plane flying towards him, only to be hit by its wing.

Hilariously enough, he isn't run over or anything like that. Instead, he is taken on a wild ride that most players would never expect to see in GTA Online.

#2 - Pretty sure this is my best clip

Image via samidaoud11 (GTA Online Reddit)

Not every heist goes according to plan, which is something user samidaoud11 can attest to in 2020. The 29-second video starts normally, with him driving on a motorcycle. The first 12 seconds are nothing special, as he's trying to drive on the right side of the road to avoid the cops.

However, it's at the 13th second where he gets hit by a cop car head-on. It sends his character flying down a hill, where he is comically spinning like a top for another 14 seconds, only to end with the character getting hit by an oncoming vehicle.

Unfortunately, he gets Wasted, but who could get mad at something so ridiculous?

#1 - I see all these flying scramjet stunts but nobody hits boost drifts like this

Image via AnitaJerkit (GTA Online Reddit)

User AnitaJerkit posted a 13-second video of them hitting a boost drift smoothly with a Declasse Scramjet. It was a standard-sized road, but the user could boost drift past a truck without stalling their momentum. Predictably, other users on the GTA Online subreddit adored it.

It was so impressive that not only was it the highest upvoted post of 2020, but it was acknowledged by Rockstar Games on Twitter and Instagram.

This video was the definition of a cool moment happening in GTA Online, especially since plenty of players can't hit a boost drift anywhere near as smoothly as this user did in 2020.