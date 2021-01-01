Reddit user shares hilarious compilation of best GTA Online videos of 2020

2020 has been a categorically weird year, but gamers have had a pretty solid time in GTA Online. Rockstar Games wasn't playing around when proclaiming that the title updates planned in 2020 would delight and add a tonne to the game.

True to its word, the Cayo Perico Heist DLC is, by far, the most significant addition to GTA Online and opens up all kinds of future possibilities. The biggest of which is the titular Heist itself, but also the island on which it takes place presents an incredible opportunity for exploration in the future.

As it stands, GTA Online is probably one of the funniest games to play, mostly down to the incredible amount of things players can do. This video, by Reddit user u/CausticPenguino, looks back on some of the best clips shared by the GTA Online community.

Reddit user's look back at GTA Online from the year gone by

Image via r/gtaonline, u/CausticPenguino

Original post link

The video is a lovely little reminder of how great GTA Online truly is when it is at its best. Once players can look past the griefers and other annoyances in the game, GTA Online represents the very best of online multiplayer games.

The game simply allows players to do just about anything they set their minds to and hands them the means and tools. It is enjoyable to simply roam about in the city and witness all the oddities on display and promptly avoid missiles and gunfire from an Oppressor MKII.

Rockstar probably has big plans for the game in the future as the second half of 2021 will see GTA Online's release as a standalone game. Grand Theft Auto 5 also gets re-released on next-gen consoles.