GTA Online weekly update 12/31: Omnis, In and Out Adversary Mode, snow, and more

GTA Online's weekly update resumes its usual schedule of Thursday drops after the Cayo Perico Heist DLC shook things up. Players who despised having to drive through snow and possibly skidding all over the place will be glad to know that the snow weather effect is now gone.

GTA Online players have gotten pretty familiar with the Cayo Perico Heist by this time and probably have replayed it a couple of times. However, that is not all that the island has to offer in GTA Online.

There are hidden treasure caches on the island, and some underwater. Players can look for these treasure caches while on the "Scope-out" missions in the Cayo Perico Heist.

Those who find five hidden caches by January 6th will receive an additional gift of GTA$100,000.

Recapping the GTA Online weekly update

Log-in bonuses (31st Dec-7th Jan)

Bigness Tie-dye Sweater

Bigness Tie-dye Sports Pant

Sessanta Nove Monogram livery for Übermacht Revolter, Vapid Speedo Custom and HVY Menacer

Double GTA$ and RP activities:

In &Out Adversary Mode

Podium car

Obey Omnis

Discounts:

Casino Penthouse Garage

Arcade Garage

Nightclub Garage Levels

Arena Garage Floors

Dynasty 8 Garages

Office Garages

MOC Personal Vehicle Storage

High-End Apartments

Ramp Buggy ($1,915,200 - $1,440,000)

Armored Kuruma ($418,950 - $315,000)

Phantom Wedge ($1,532,160 - $1,152,000)

Taipan ($1,188,000)

Itali GTB ($237,800)

Itali GTB Custom ($99,000)

Nightshark ($249,000)

How to win the Podium Car?

Image via Rockstar Newswire

The Podium Car can be won for free in the Diamond Casino in GTA Online by spinning the Lucky Wheel. Players will need a membership at the Diamond for buying chips to spin the Lucky Wheel.

The Lucky Wheel also gives out rewards such as RP and even clothing items, alongside the podium vehicle. Gamers can spin the Lucky Wheel only once per day in GTA Online before the timer gets reset, and players will have to wait a day till it is available again.